FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Icon Cannavaro SBC - Costs & Solutions

18 Feb 2024 7:07 PM +00:00

Future Stars Team 2 is out now, and EA has released an insane amount of players into packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team! The latest is Future Stars Icon Cannavaro SBC.

With Future Stars cards, Future Stars Icons, and Team of the Week 22 in packs now, there is a high chance of packing an insane new player for your team, but if opening packs aren't for you, then why not try adding a new player to your team via Squad Building Challenges.

Future Stars Icon Cannavaro is now available via SBC in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Italian defender to your Ultimate Team.

Future Stars Icon Cannavaro SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Future Stars Icon Fabio Cannavaro now available in the game.

Future Stars combines Ultimate Team and Career Mode with the biggest youth stars being recognised as players for the future, and the Icons involved in this promo were once in their shoes.

Cannavaro has been given a 91 OVR Future Stars Icon card with some incredible stats perfect for a centre-back. These stats include 95 Interceptions, 94 Defensive Awareness, and 94 Standing Tackle!

Icons in FC 24 Ultimate Team get full chemistry when added to any team, meaning you can fit Cannavaro in whatever squad you like, and he even gives each player in the team a +1 chemistry boost, as do all Icons.

Now that you know what player you are adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Future Stars Icon Cannavaro SBC.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Bronze Players

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Exactly Silver Players

On a Loan

Min. Team Rating: 81

Galácticos

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Galacticos

Min. 1 Players from: Real Madrid OR Real Madrid CF

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Squadra Azzurra

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC Squadra Azzurra

Min. 1 Players from: Italy

Min. Team Rating: 87

League Legend

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: EasySBC League Legend

Min. 1 Players from: Serie A TIM

Min. Team Rating: 88

Once all of the squads required for this SBC have been submitted you will be able to add Future Stars Icon Cannavaro to your Ultimate Team, with the SBC costing around 365K Coins!

Cannavaro Future Stars Icon Stats

Here are all the stats of the special 91 OVR Fabio Cannavaro Future Stars Icon card, including 3 Skill Moves and 3 Weak Foot.

click to enlarge + 4 Cannavaro Stats

