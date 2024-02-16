FC 24: How to complete Future Stars Hemp SBC - Costs & Solutions

One of the best wingers in the game!

The Future Stars promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and there are tons of exciting young players available in packs now!

Amongst the craziness of the Future Stars promo, EA has been dropping promo-themed content into the game mode, and there is a brand-new SBC available now for all players to complete.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions so you can add Future Stars Lauren Hemp to your Ultimate Team!

Future Stars Hemp SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp being given a Future Stars item!

click to enlarge + 6 Future Stars Hemp

The England Lioness is a tricky, pacey winger with a great eye for goals and assists, and is smashing it in her career at the age of 23.

Hemp is consistently involved in England matches and even helped the Lionesses secure the European Championship in 2022.

EA has recognised her performances in the world of football for both England and Manchester City, which is why she has been given a Future Stars card!

Hemp is now a 91-rated winger with some insane stats including 95 pace, 84 shooting, 89 passing, and 93 dribbling. The forward also comes with the Whipped Pass and Trickster PlayStyle+.

Now that she is back to being a usable player, FC 24 players will be wanting to use Hemp to whip crosses towards the back post much like they did at the beginning of the game with Chloe Kelly.

Here are the cheapest solutions so you can add Future Stars Hemp to your Ultimate Team.

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 England

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Manchester City

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once all the squads for this SBC are submitted, you will be able to add Future Stars Lauren Hemp to your Ultimate Team for around 498K coins!

