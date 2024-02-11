FC 24 Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution Guide: Best Players to Evolve and How to Complete

The latest Evolution is now live!

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution has been made accessible in Ultimate Team for gamers to enhance their players' abilities in the virtual arena. This marks the second EVO release in the ongoing Future Stars promotion, providing fans with ample content to engage with and progress through during the two-week event.

As implied by its name, the FC 24 Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution is specifically designed for players who occupy the CAM position.

To embark on these challenges, gamers will be required to invest approximately 100,000 coins or 500 FC points.

FC 24 Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution: Player Requirements

Select a Player that meets the following requirements:

Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall Max. 85

Positions CAM

Pace Max. 87

Agility Max. 78

Playstyles Max. 8

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

WF +1 ★

SM +1 ★

PlayStyle Press Proven

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Overall +4

Rarity Evolutions III

Pace +2

Passing +5

Physicality +4

Shooting +2

Agility +17

Balance +13

Reactions +10

Challenges Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Objective

Here’s how to complete theFuture Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution objectives:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 1 Trivela goal using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 1 volley goal using your active EVO player in Rivals or Champions.

FC 24 Future Stars Attacking Midfielder Evolution: Best Players to Choose

These are some of the best available options:

click to enlarge Loftus-Cheek

Ruben Loftus Cheek (Team of the Week): 85

Denis Undav (Team of the Week): 85

Mikel Merino: 84

Teddy Teuma (Trailblazers): 84

Yangel Herrera (Trailblazers): 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

FC 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes | Future Stars Promo Out Now | RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolutions Guide | Constant FC 24 Title Updates Reflect Badly on EA | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated face scans

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.