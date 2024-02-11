FC 24 Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution Guide: Best Players to Evolve and How to Complete

A lot of talented defenders available.

The FC 24 Ultimate Team now offers the Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution Objective, which has been made available since 11 February.

This year, the Ultimate Team introduces a brand new system called Evolutions, allowing players to upgrade their club's players. The Ultimate Team Evolutions system is a powerful addition that revolutionizes squad building and changes the way you approach the game.

For the first time, you have the opportunity to enhance and personalize players from your club. Whether it's improving lower-rated players from any club or customizing your top players by adding skill moves, adjusting work rates, or upgrading weak foot abilities, the possibilities are endless.

Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution: Player Requirements

Choose a Player that meets the following requirements:

Rarity In-Progress Future Stars Evolution

Rarity Not In-Progress Evolution

Playstyles Max. 9

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Passing Max. 83

Shooting Max. 78

Defending Min. 78

Total Upgrades

Total boosts will get selected player:

WF +1 ★

SM +1 ★

PlayStyle Press Proven

PlayStyle+ Block

PlayStyle+ Relentless

Overall +6

Rarity Future Stars Evo

Pace +6

Passing +7

Physicality +4

Dribbling +6

Defending +6

Reactions +6

Composure +5

Challenges Future Stars Academy Defenders Objective

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 8 squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Future Stars Academy Defenders Evolution: Best players to choose

These are some of the best choices among upgradeable players:

click to enlarge Future Stars Academy Defenders

Gomez Geertruida Assignon Kossounou Eric Garcia Theate

