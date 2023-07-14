EA FC 24 Reveal Roadmap: EA's path to kick off

As if last night's massive livestream wasn't enough, EA has announced its roadmap to even more reveals for the upcoming EA Sports FC 24.

We got the release date, price, pre-order bonuses and more in the first major info dump from EA, but there was plenty missing. Now we know when to look out for more news

FC 24 roadmap

We've got two and a half months until release day for this new era of football gaming, so EA has a lot of time to fill and plenty of hype to maintain until the big day.

Because of that, they are teasing out information as we go this summer. A recent reveal has shown that there are five deep dives coming for FC 24, in what is set to be a thrilling ride for fans.

DATE NIGHT - Mark your calendars!

It starts with gameplay in July. We have already heard a lot about Hypermotion V, PlayStyles, and upgrades to the Frostbite engine, but there is clearly more coming which is just awesome.

Then it's the turn of Career Mode. This will be the big one for many players, as the classic single-player experience is still a core part of football games for millions around the world.

THE FINAL BOSS - Dethroning Man City will be a challenge

Then in August we will get three more deep dives, with the match day experience, Ultimate Team, and the newly-renamed Clubs all getting their moment in the sun.

Ultimate Team is set for a lot of changes this year, with women being added to the player pool and the all-new Evolutions mechanic changing the way the mode will evolve over the season.

FC 24 release date

The next chapter of EA's football game has an official release date of 29 September. If you really can't wait that long you can get a huge SEVEN days early access by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition before 22 August.