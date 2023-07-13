EA FC is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. It's the game's first edition since parting ways with FIFA, so expectations are through the roof.

In the EA FC 24 reveal stream, a major change coming to the flagship mode Ultimate Team was announced. This change will make the game much more entertaining. It also gives players plenty of more options when building their squad.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the Evolutions feature.

EA FC Evolutions

Evolutions is one of the newest features added to the Ultimate Team game mode. In EA FC 24, users will be able to evolve their favourite players, by completing Evolutions objectives.

This feature will allow players to take a low-rated silver card, and upgrade it to a high-rated gold card. The player attributes will increase as you upgrade his card, transforming good cards into great ones.

This is not something entirely new to the EA Sports football franchise. The popular game FIFA Online 4 has a similar system, where players can upgrade their cards and boosts their stats.

However, for EA FC, this feature is ground-breaking. It can also help solve a huge problem the game has been facing, and that's being "pay to win". Since players will be able to upgrade their cards, they have a new way to get great cards without having to spend one dime.

How to evolve players in EA FC 24

As mentioned above, to evolve players' cards you need to complete the Evolutions objectives. We still don't know what these objectives look like, and if they vary from card to card.

However, if the system is similar to the one used in FIFA Online 4, then higher-rated cards will be harder to upgrade than lower ones.

It will probably be necessary to finish many missions and challenges to complete a player's Evolutions objectives. The Evolutions objectives will most likely vary from player to player, and increase in difficulty.