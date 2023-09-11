EA FC 24 Ambassadors: Official Ratings, Stats & More!

You could say that EA FC 24 is here, finally! Well... almost, as EA Sports have dropped the very first FC 24 ratings and will continue to release more up until the Web App is released!

The hype is at an all-time high with the new title of EA FC coming out with 1-week early access and an early access Mad Ready Nike promo to get fans even more excited.

But for now, we have official EA FC 24 ratings from EA Sports that we need to break down, so without further ado let's dive into these ratings.

EA FC 24 official ratings

EA Sports have dropped their first ratings for gold card players, we have 11 players who are all ambassadors for EA FC 24. EA Sports have stated that ratings are here and we can expect to see a lot more coming very soon.

In this short video, EA Sports showcased these 11 players in action alongside a stand-out stat or PlayStyles/ PlayStyles+ that the player has. This is the first time that EA has confirmed stats for players in the new game!

Erling Haaland (91 OVR)

Haaland is shown in the video with his stand-out stat being, Finishing: 96.

Sam Kerr (90 OVR)

Sam Kerr is the first player to be confirmed with a PlayStyles+ being the 'Power Header'.

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

Another PlayStyles+ is confirmed, this time from Bellingham as the trait 'Relentless' is showcased in the game.

Virgil Van Dijk (89 OVR)

Van Dijk is confirmed to have the PlayStyles trait 'Anticipate'.

Heung-Min Son (87 OVR)

Son demonstrates his fantastic shooting stats which is confirmed to be 88.

Federico Chiesa (84 OVR)

Chiesa will be very OP in EA FC 24 as he has one of the most enjoyable traits being the PlayStyles Finesse Shot.

Leah Williamson (85 OVR)

Williamson is confirmed to have the PlayStyles+ Long Ball Pass!

Trinity Rodman (84 OVR)

Rodman will be a fun player to use in-game as she has the PlayStyles Trickster making her skill moves more effective than other players.

Enzo Fernandez (83 OVR)

Fernandez is confirmed to have 88 long passing in EA FC 24, a brilliant card on paper who will be great in-game.

Youssoufa Moukoko (77 OVR)

Wonderkid Moukoko is confirmed to have 78 shot power.

Vinicius Jr (89 OVR)

Vini Jr is confirmed to have the PlayStyles+ trait of 'Quick Step' making the player even more quicker on and off the ball to get away from his marker.

