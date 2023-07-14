Official information has finally been revealed for EAFC 24, but fans of a certain mode have noticed silence upon initial reveals.

Plenty of hype was placed around a new cover star, new Ultimate Team features and the continued implementation of women's teams.

Career Mode, however, received very little in the way of new information.

With that in mind, we want to take a look at when EA will be revealing new features for Career Mode in EAFC 24.

EAFC 24 Career Mode Features

Career Mode is EA's longest-serving mode with the feature playable going all the way back to their first FIFA release.

The mode remains in place these days and will of course return in EAFC 24.

Fans of the mode have been hoping for major changes, with recent instalments feeling borderline lazy with the new features added.

JOIN THE CLUB - EA Sports FC 24 arrives on September 29

Whilst Ultimate Team always receives shiny new bells and whistles, Career Mode has been seen to be left behind.

With the start of a brand new era, hope is high that EA will put things right and deliver some meaningful change to this major mode.

One question remains, when will we actually know?

Career Mode Features Reveal Date

Right now, there is no set reveal date for new Career Mode features in EAFC 24. However, thanks to a recent Tweet from EA, we do know that Career Mode features will be one of the first to be revealed.

COMING SOON - Major feature details are set to be revealed soon

As confirmed in the image above, EA has set a July date for new Career Mode features to be revealed.

Whilst no specific date has been set, we do at least know that Career Mode will be the first major mode to receive headline pitch notes.

This will, naturally, give fans hope of major change and we're looking forward to see what EA reveals once this new date comes around.

Click here to find out all the latest regarding EAFC 24 Career Mode.

Loading...

Social Feed Confirmed

One piece of confirmed/leaked Career Mode information looks to be the arrival of a new social feed, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also set to be a key feature of EA Sports FC 24.

In a recently leaked screenshot, Romano's famed 'here we go' catchphrase was front and centre in a social feed section that looks to be a new addition to the mode.

LEAKED ARRIVAL - Romano is in EA Sports FC 24

Reacting to some of the biggest and best transfers made in-game, this neat little feature could be a great way of adding some extra realism to EA Sports FC 24.

Click here to read the full story regarding Romano's arrival in EA Sports FC 24.