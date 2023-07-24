EA FC 24 Career Mode Reveal COUNTDOWN: Date, time & what to expect

Reveals are being made and the hype is building, we know we're truly on the way to EA FC 24.

A brand-new game from EA, this FIFA successor is set to change the way football is experienced on consoles, both on and off the pitch.

All major modes are set to return and we've already seen how gameplay will be revolutionised.

Up next, attentions turn to Career Mode, with this much-loved mode set to receive some major TLC in EA FC 24.

With that in mind, let's count down to the next deep dive reveal for EA's brand-new game.

EA FC 24 Career Mode countdown

Whilst nothing has been 100% confirmed yet, we are expecting another deep dive live stream to be hosted this week.

Per EA's schedule, this livestream will focus on the new features coming to Career Mode, with this much-loved classic set to be the headline mode for EA FC 24.

MAJOR INNOVATIONS - Career Mode could finally get some TLC

Last week, we saw huge new details revealed for gameplay with new HyperMotion V tech showcased.

This week, we're expecting EA to bring out all the bells and whistles for Career Mode, with players of this much-loved mode hoping to see major change revealed.

Stream date & time

As mentioned above, EA recently revealed a schedule that broke down each deep dive reveal for EA FC 24.

Two headline features sat at the top of that list: Gameplay and Career Mode.

The gameplay live stream has been and gone, with the stream going live on a Tuesday afternoon at 4 PM BST.

COMING SOON - Major feature details are set to be revealed soon

In line with that, we're expecting the Career Mode live stream to follow the same schedule, starting potentially on Tuesday 25 July at 4 PM BST.

Right now, this has yet to be fully confirmed by EA but we would expect this to be the case given the timeline of previous deep dive reveals.

What to expect

As per previous deep dive reveals, we're expecting to see a 5-10 minute video released by EA, detailing all the new features arriving in this mode.

Right now, we don't have a lot of information regarding new features coming to Career Mode but things like online career, youth academies and a new transfer system have all been suggested by the community.

Speaking of transfers, a recently leaked screenshot showed Fabrizio Romano's famed 'here we go' catchphrase front and centre in a social feed section that looks to be a new addition to the mode.

LEAKED ARRIVAL - Romano is in EA Sports FC 24

Reacting to some of the biggest and best transfers made in-game, this neat little feature could be a great way of adding some extra realism to EA Sports FC 24.

We're certain that EA has plenty of other aces up their sleeves when it comes to Career Mode in EA FC 24 and we can't wait to see what new features are coming.

