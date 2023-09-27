EA FC 24: How to complete Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC?

EA FC 24 is finally here with TOTW 2 just out we have loads of content to share!

Fans are buzzing to get stuck into their Ultimate Team with Evolutions taking off, Mad Ready, and RTTK all adding to the release hype!

Table of contents Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC SBC cheapest solutions Full list of Heroes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

We have loads of trading tips, defending, and attacking tips, and the best formation in the game we have you covered on the latest FC 24 guides! Now we move our attention over to the latest SBC being 'Loan Base Hero Player Pick'!

Loan Base Hero Player Pick SBC

The latest SBC to be released is the Loan Base Hero Player Pick allowing players to have a player pick option on one Hero card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team on a 24-match loan!

click to enlarge + 3

Active from: 27 September 2023

Expires on: 4 October 2023

SBC cheapest solutions

This SBC is probably one of the easiest Squad Building Challenges you will ever do with just one challenge requirement this SBC is not only cheap but it is fast to do!

These solutions are brought to you by EasySBC.io!

SBC requirements

With one requirement to this SBC, you can almost not go wrong!

Min. Team Rating: 83

click to enlarge + 3

Total cost: 8.95k coins

This Squad Building Challenge is cheap and easy to do for a very good reward, we highly recommend that everyone does this SBC to unlock a Hero card in FC 24 Ultimate Team on loan!

Full list of Heroes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Below you will find a full list of all EA FC 24 Hero cards in Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 3

The following players will be available to pack in this Loan Hero squad-building challenge!

Carlos Tevez (88 OVR)

Wesley Sneijder (88 OVR)

Gianluca Vialli (89 OVR)

Bixente Lizarazu (88 OVR)

Alex Scott (86 OVR)

John Arne Riise (86 OVR)

Tomáš Rosický (86 OVR)

Ludovic Giuly (86 OVR)

Nwankwo Kanu (86 OVR)

Nadine Keßler (88 OVR)

Sonia Bompastor (86 OVR)

Paolo Futre (88 OVR)

Jari Litmanen (88 OVR)

Rui Costa (87 OVR)

Dimitar Berbatov (87 OVR)

Vincent Kompany (88 OVR)

Steve McManaman (87 OVR)

Ramires (86 OVR)

DaMarcus Beasley (85 OVR)

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.

