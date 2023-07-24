EA FC 24: All confirmed Hero cards!

We are now getting closer to the release of EA FC 24 after seeing a full reveal and pitch notes on the game. We now have a better understanding on what to expect for the new title of EA FC.

The excitement continues to build as we have 5 out of 19 of the official Hero cards with their ratings in EA FC 24 officially announced.

Without further or do lets dive into each of these Hero cards in EA FC 24.

Official list of EA FC 24 Heroes -

Tevez (90 OVR)

Carlos Tevez is back as he joins EA FC 24 as a Hero card!

His last card in FIFA goes back to FIFA 21 where he received a 94 rated flashback card. Tevez retired from club football with his boyhood club Boca Juniors in 2021.

Sneijder (91 OVR)

A return from the Dutch playmakers, Wesley Sneijder as he joins Ultimate Team Heroes on EA FC 24.

Sneijder's last card on FIFA was an 83 rated gold card while playing for OGC Nice in Ligue 1. He now joins EA FC 24 as a 91 rated player!

Vialli (91 OVR)

Gianluca Vialli joins EA FC 24 Heroes as a 91 rated player, we would predict him to be a striker as this is the position he played his full career.

Lizarazu (90 OVR)

French legend, Lizarazu joins the collection of Heroes as a 90 rated player.

Lizarazu played as a left-back for the majority of his career playing for clubs such as Bordeauz, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Bayern Munich where he retired in 2006.

Scott (88 OVR)

Alex Scott joins as our first confirmed Womens Hero Icon in EA FC 24. Alex Scott joins Ultimate Team as an 88 rated player.

She played as a right-back for the majority of her career so we can predict that her Hero card will also be a right-back. We are expecting Alex Scott to keep her spot at pitch side report for EA FC 24 commentary.

How many Heroes will be in EA FC 24?

EA Sports have announced that there will be 19 new Heroes added into EA FC 24.

All Hero cards will be reimagined by Marvel as comic book Heroes and Heroines.

As we currently only know 5 of the Hero cards that have been announced we will continue to update this page as we have more confirmed Heroes!

Animated Hero cards

It is now official that Hero cards will be animated in EA FC 24. This marks the first time ever in FIFA/EA FC history that we will have animated cards in the game.

The animation employs thunder/shock waves that reside within the card and also extend beyond it, creating a captivating 3D effect.

This will be the inaugural test from EA to explore the possibilities of card designs. Anticipate the introduction of numerous animated cards in EA FC 24, along with the potential for new card types.

As part of the pre-order bonus for the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24, players will be granted a complimentary in-game limited UEFA Champions League Hero item on 27, November 2023.

Full list of Heroes confirmed/ unconfirmed

Alex Scott

Sneijder

Tevez

Vialli

Lizarazu

(confirmed) Rosickŷ

Berbatov

Riise

Kanu

Giuly

Francescoli

Futre

Rui Costa

Litmanen

McManaman

Kompany

This list suggests that we have 16 Heroes out of 19 that we know about. Meaning there are 3 more Heroes that are yet to be leaked or announced.

