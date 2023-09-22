EA FC 24: Sell or hold? Transfer tips to dominate Ultimate Team

EA FC 24 is now available through Early Access and also through the pre-order package of the new title, those who want the Standard Edition will have to wait until 29 September 2023.

With millions of people already playing the game, there are many great pack pulls such as from preview packs. Loads of players are unsure what they should do with their players.

Well, we have the best advice for you in this article!

EA FC 24 Early Access transfer tips

If you have been lucky enough to pack a good player in Ultimate Team that has value to it and you do not know what to do, we have two options for you!

For those who have not been lucky enough to pack any good players, we have the FC 24 bronze pack method available for you!

Hold

The first option is that you can wait until the 29 September 2023 when the full global release of FC 24 and then sell your player(s). The thought process behind this is that once the full release of the game is out next Friday there will be a lot more people playing the game and also players currently on Early Access will have built up more coins meaning there are more coins circulating in the game, making the price of players rise.

Waiting until next week also allows for there to be more SBCs in the game to be released which also increases player prices and allows players to trade for more coins, thus, player prices continue to rise.

Sell

You can sell the player now for whatever their value is. This value will be less than the players value in the next week, however, you can take advantage of the market being priced fairly cheap at the moment and invest that money back into players that you believe will go up in price over the next week.

You will have to trade with these coins, if you do not reinvest the coins then you will lose out due to inflation in FC 24!

Should you sell or hold?

We suggest that you hold your top players right now as their price will increase by a heavy margin over the next week. Do not feel the need to sell right away, hold off and you will be rewarded for your patience!

