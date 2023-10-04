FC 24 Tactics & Formations: Best custom tactics

FC 24 has been out for a couple of weeks now and fans want to know what the best formations and players are heading into the weekend league!

We have some great custom tactics you can use with different formations, make sure you read until the end for the best tactics in FC 24!

Table of contents FC 24 tactics & formations 4-4-2 custom tactics 5-2-2-1 custom tactics 4-3-2-1 custom tactics

TOTW 3 is out today with loads of hype around new cards, players can't wait to upgrade their teams and tactics!

FC 24 tactics & formations

Football is an ever-evolving sport. A quick glimpse at the formations & tactics of the past 10 Premier League winners will show you that. FC 24 is the same, and there are multiple ways you can set a team up in the new game.

The most important thing is to blend your formation and tactics with the players you have at your disposal. It's no good using a tactic that relies on brilliant wingers if you don't have any in your team!

Below are a few formations, along with their tactical tweaks, that can suit any squad and do well in any game mode.

4-4-2 custom tactics

The 4-4-2 is back in modern-day football with this new custom tactic in FC 24! This can be used for all game modes but it is even more effective in Ultimate Team.

This formation is simple yet effective in FC 24 with the 4-4-2 back now, you can expect to see this formation used many times over the Weekend League.



Individual player instructions:

Goalkeeper: Comes for crosses

RB & LB: Stay back + Overlap

CMs: Stay back + Cover centre

RM & LM: Come back, Get in behind, Get into box

ST: Stay central, Get in behind

This formation offers both attacking and defensive flexibility with the 71 depth, auto pressing is now more effective than ever!

Team Instructions:

Defence

Defensive Style: Balanced

Width: 40

Depth: 71

Offence

Build-up play: Balanced

Chance creation: Direct passing

Width: 50

Players in box: 5

Corners: 2

Free-kicks: 2



The 4-4-2 was a frequently used formation back in the days, before modern football and now in the new age of football it is back with FC 24 gameplay being maximised with these tactics.

This formation allows you to attack in numbers while staying defensively solid, the balance of the team comes from the CMs, RM and LM who all play a crucial part in this team to make sure that there are no gaps.

5-2-2-1 custom tactics

One thing for sure with this formation we are about to reveal, it is not pretty and you will not have any flashy wingers in this squad however, it does win you games.

The formation we have today is brought to you by @sbc_tips and it is considered a 'rat formation' due to how difficult it is to break down and also to defend against as this team is made for counter-attacking football.



This 5-2-2-1 formation is set up to have loads of numbers back defending while forcing the play narrow.

The player roles are set up as follows:

ST - Stay Central Get in Behind

LW/RW - Get in Behind & Track Back

LCM - Stay Back

RCM - Balanced

LWB/RWB - Stay Back & Overlap

Everything else is on Default.

Is this formation boring? Yes, but will it win you games? Also yes! With the weekend league coming up this formation will secure you crucial wins.

The entire point of this tactic is to frustrate your opponent as they look at the attack in numbers you will then have players ready to run in behind to counterattack. Every player in this tactic has their job to do, it defends in numbers and attacks in numbers making it very hard to play against.

4-3-2-1 custom tactics

As stated by FC 24 pro, @LevideWeerd the 4-2-3-1 formation in EA FC 24 is the best formation for attacking in numbers.

This formation will allow you to attack with seven players while still being able to defend in a 4-4-2 formation.

Balanced tactic

In balanced, you will want to alter a few settings being:

Defensive Width: 45

Defensive Depth: 67

Offensive Width: 49

Corners: 3

Free Kicks: 3



Offensive tactic

Defensive Width: 45

Defensive Depth: 67

Offensive Width: 49

Corners: 2

Free Kicks: 2



Player Instructions

The following player instructions are crucial for this tactic to work, each player plays a very specific role in making this formation one of the best in the game!

In order to attack and defend in numbers, these instructions must be matched.



Goalkeeper: Comes for Crosses, Sweeper Keeper

Right Back: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick to Position

Centre Back: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick to Position

Left Back: Balanced Attack, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick to Position

Left Centre Midfielder: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Center

Centre Centre Midfielder: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Center

Right Centre Midfielder: Balanced Attack, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Wing

Right Centre Forward: Balanced Width, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Basic Defence Support

Left Centre Forward: Balanced Width, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Come Back On Defence

Striker: Stay Central, Mixed Attack, Normal Interceptions, Basic Defence Support

And that is it! This formation will take your attacking game to the next level while remaining defensively sound!

Use this tactic with another to make it even more effective with the new FC 24 kick-off glitch which also makes a return to FC 24!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.