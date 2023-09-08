EA Sports FC 24 is right around the corner, and we have everything right here on RealSport101 for you!

What is an SBC?

SBCs, or Squad Building Challenges are a feature on Ultimate Team, that usually allows players to earn rewards such as packs, special cards and even kits.

FIFA 17 was when SBCs debuted, and fans quickly figured that they were beneficial towards their Ultimate Team.

They take away the problem of being unlucky in packs, and allow for players to save up coins, or players to add into to SBCs, with a reward in return!

How to complete an SBC in EA FC 24

Squad Building Challenges range in difficulty. Some can be fairly simple to do, and most players in the game will be able to complete them, however the better the reward, the harder the SBC is to complete.

Every SBC has certain requirements specific to either the reward, if it's a player special card, or a pack, most of which include a requirement of putting 11 players from your club into a squad.

Once submitted, those players will be taken from your club in return for the reward, so ensure you choose wisely on which players you want to sacrifice.

Here's a great example of how an SBC works in FIFA 23: Rayan Cherki SBC

SBCs expected in EA FC 24

Each year, EA has starter Squad Building Challenges which are a perfect way to practice SBCs, but also a great way to earn packs and coins early on in EA FC 24!

When you load onto Ultimate Team, you will have access to the Foundations 1, 2 and 3 SBCs, along with the Hybrid Leagues, Hybrid Nations, and League and Nation Hybrid Squad Building Challenges.

The Premier League POTM for August SBC will also be in EA FC 24 upon the 29 September release date!

