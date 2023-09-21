Mad Ready Details Confirmed!

EA Sports FC 24 is upon us, and EA has finally revealed the players and details for the Mad Ready promo, the first-ever Early Access campaign.

Excitement surrounds the release of FC 24 and EA has added to that with the latest promo with Nike Football, ahead of the Early Access release on 22 September.

The Mad Ready promo gives players objectives to complete in return for some high-end rewards early on in the EA FC 24 game cycle, so let's take a look at what's on offer!

Mad Ready reveal

EA has been dropping teasers for the newest promo campaign for a few weeks now, and we already knew that Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Juventus' Federico Chiesa were included in the Mad Ready promo.

However, EA has just released the following three players that will be joining them, and they are massive!

Sam Kerr, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexia Putellas are all featured in the Mad Ready trailer, and will be the other players in this promo. Although it was leaked that there were going to be six players in the campaign, this now doesn't seem likely after seeing an official trailer from EA Sports.

It's worth noting that despite receiving promo cards, these five players will not have an upgrade to their stats, and their base stats as seen on their gold cards, will remain the same.

What to Expect from the Mad Ready promo?

This trailer has given fans around the world an exclusive on what to expect from the Mad Ready promo.

EA has given a guide on how to complete the objectives, although we don't know the requirements yet, we know the process, and we know that it will be released at 6:00 pm BST on 22 September.

First, you need to add Mad Ready players to your squad, then complete Mad Ready Objectives, and then earn rewards to get Mad Ready for the Ultimate Team season!

Judging by the trailer, the reward seems to be Two 85+ players after completing the above.

We should be expecting a fun start to EA FC 24, and Mad Ready is a great way for fans to begin!

