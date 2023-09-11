It's almost time to say goodbye to FIFA for good, with EA Sports FC 24 stepping in to take its place and we have lots of the latest FC 24 content for you!

We have everything covered from rating leaks to Clubs deep dives and even how-to guides on the new game.

The excitement continues to build, and we have the latest leak, with the ratings and stats of all 19 Heroes in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

All Heroes in EA FC 24

We have already covered all the confirmed UCL Heroes cards with their ratings and stats, so feel free to check that out!

Without further ado let's look at the EA FC 24 Heroes:

Gianluca Vialli (89 OVR)

The highest-rated base Hero card on the game this year is Gianluca Vialli! A stellar career in Serie A and the Premier League saw Vialli a legend in both countries, winning several trophies as a player and a manager.

The Italian striker will have 86 pace, 89 shooting, 72 passing, 82 dribbling, 42 defending, and 79 physical.

click to enlarge + 4 Gianluca Vialli

Wesley Sneijder (88 OVR)

The Dutch attacking midfielder was an unbelievable talent and played for the likes of Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Galatasaray to name a few!

EA has given Sneijder, 81 pace, 84 shooting, 90 passing, 86 dribbling, 53 defending and 75 physical.

Bixente Lizarazu (88 OVR)

A serial winner for both club and country, Lizarazu was a prolific full-back in the 90s and early 2000s.

He will be wanted by many EA FC 24 players, with his 87 pace, 59 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 83 defending, and 82 physical!

Paulo Futre (88 OVR)

Avid FIFA players will remember this name, as one of the worst Icons in the history of the game. However, the Portuguese winger has been given a decent upgrade and looks CRACKED.

He has 93 pace, 81 shooting, 80 passing, 93 dribbling, 37 defending, and 58 physical, which makes him very meta as a winger!

Carlos Tevez (88 OVR)

Well, he wasn't gone long! Carlos Tevez makes the return to Ultimate Team after a two-year absence as an 88-rated Hero.

His stats are pretty good too, with 85 pace, 89 shooting, 80 passing, 86 dribbling, 46 defending, and 89 physical.

click to enlarge + 4 Carlos Tevez Hero EA FC 24

Nadine Kessler (88 OVR)

The highest-rated women's Hero is Nadine Kessler and she looks fantastic for a CM.

With 81 pace, 85 shooting, 88 passing, 86 dribbling, 78 defending, and 77 physical, the German makes for a great all-round midfielder!

Jari Litmanen (88 OVR)

Another player demoted from Icon to Hero is Jari Litmanen. The Finnish CAM keeps similar stats to his mid-Icon from FIFA 23 with 82 pace, 87 shooting, 83 passing, 82 dribbling, 35 defending, and 65 physicality.

Vincent Kompany (88 OVR)

Vincent Kompany looks like a beast in EA FC 24 and will be a highly sought-after centre-back throughout the game.

His stats are incredible! The Belgian has 80 pace, 60 shooting, 69 passing, 68 dribbling, 90 defending, and 86 physicality. Good luck getting past him!

click to enlarge + 4 Vincent Kompany

Dimitar Berbatov (87 OVR)

The Bulgarian striker was an absolute player to watch and could control the ball like no one else.

EA has given Berbatov, 80 pace, 85 shooting, 81 passing, 87 dribbling, 34 defending, and 74 physical.

Rui Costa (87 OVR)

Another former Icon, Rui Costa also becomes a Hero after FIFA 23. Similarly to Litmanen, his stats remain very much the same with 83 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 85 dribbling, 43 defending, and 76 physical.

Steve McManaman (87 OVR)

McManaman enjoyed a career at clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Real Madrid and looks to be a decent RM in Ultimate Team.

His stats are 89 pace, 77 shooting, 84 passing, 87 dribbling, 46 defending, and 77 for his physical.

Nwankwo Kanu (86 OVR)

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu features for the first time in Ultimate Team.

He has 79 pace, 85 shooting, 81 passing, 87 dribbling, 40 defending, and 75 physical.

Alex Scott (86 OVR)

Former England full-back Alex Scott is being welcomed onto the pitch in EA FC 24. You will recognise Scott from her side line punditry and now she could be on your team!

She has been given 86 pace, 70 shooting, 79 passing, 77 dribbling, 84 defending, and 80 physical. A solid LB option for sure!

Ramires (86 OVR)

The most OP Hero card by far! Ramires looks insane, throwing it back to FIFA 15 and 16.

EA has given Ramires, 88 pace, 78 shooting, 80 passing, 81 dribbling, 84 defending, and 83 physical. He is going to be expensive on the transfer market!

click to enlarge + 4 Ramires

Ludovic Giuly (86 OVR)

A Ligue 1 and La Liga Hero, Giuly played for Barcelona and PSG in his career and was a nimble winger with an eye for goal.

He looks a solid player too, with 88 pace, 83 shooting, 81 passing, 85 dribbling, 49 defending, and 58 physical.

John Arne Riise (86 OVR)

A Norwegian Premier League option, Riise could be huge in EA FC 24 and with these stats, you can see why!

Part of the 'Gullit Gang,' Riise has 83 pace, 81 shooting, 81 passing, 80 dribbling, 81 defending, and 86 physical.

Tomas Rosicky (86 OVR)

Featuring for the first time since FIFA 19, Czech international Tomas Rosicky will be a Premier League Hero in EA FC 24.

His stats are 83 pace, 81 shooting, 86 passing, 88 dribbling, 57 defending, and 69 physical.

Sonia Bompastor (86 OVR)

Another card that looks insane in EA FC 24, is Bompastor's! The French full-back is the first person to win the UEFA Women's Champions League as both a player and a manager!

With 87 pace, 80 shooting, 85 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 defending, and 74 physical, Bompastor could be that extra link to the French D1 Arkema players.

DaMarcus Beasley (85 OVR)

The final Heroes card, and the lowest-rated of them all is former USMNT player DaMarcus Beasley. Comfortable at LW and LB, Beasley's stats are well-rounded.

He has 91 pace, 77 shooting, 79 passing, 86 dribbling, 73 defending, and 74 physical.

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.