Champions League Finalists Suffer Downgrades in EA FC 24

EA FC 24 is just a few weeks away from its first official launch of the new FC franchise, fans worldwide cannot wait until they get their hands on the new game. With just official ratings yet to be announced by EA the hype is at an all-time high.

There are many new leaks of EA FC 24 player ratings now meaning we have a fairly good understanding of how EA have rated players going into FC 24 and can now already start to put the pieces together at what some OP starter squads will look like. Women will now be included in Ultimate Team, allowing for many more options for Ultimate Team squads and a lot more FC 24 OP Women players to pick from.

There are new leaks on a daily basis at the moment and we now have the latest being the leaked Inter Milan squad ratings!

Inter Milan in EA FC 24

The latest leak has dropped showcasing 15 ratings and stats for the Inter Milan squad in EA FC 24. Of course, these are just leaks at the moment meaning there may be some changes from now until the full launch of the game.

Inter Milan had an up-and-down season last year in Serie A finishing in third place however, more noticeably made it to the UEFA Champions League final where they fell short to a treble-winning Manchester City side. Inter Milan has been credited for their successful UCL campaign, however, in terms of pace Inter Milan has not been blessed by EA. So let's take a look at each of these players!

Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

At 87-rated Martinez has received a +1 upgrade from FIFA 23, he has a very well-rounded card with 86 shooting, 85 dribbling and 85 physicality. 80 pace is not bad either however he may feel a little hard done by as he could have potentially a bit more pace.

Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

Barella remains the same rating in EA FC 24 as he did in FIFA 23, this could be due to his Serie A performances not being worthy of an upgrade as in the Champions League Barella was one of their top players. He has great all-rounded stats for a midfielder, and has a very nice card however it may have some potential flaws such as only 82 passing and 78 pace. There could be better options out there.

Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

A +1 upgrade for the rock in the back, Bastoni, his base stats haven't been upgraded too much from FIFA 23 but it is enough for him to rise to an 85-rated card. 83 physicality isn't the highest for a CB, however, he does look to be a reliable ball-playing defender!

Hakan Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

Amazing technical stats which is expected to come from this classy midfielder. 86 passing and 85 dribbling makes Hakan one of the better midfielders in the games in terms of passing and set-pieces. There are flaws such as 66 pace and 70 defending, however, this card is great if he is played to his strengths moving the ball around with his capable passing stats.

Yann Sommer (84 OVR)

Newly transferred to Inter the ex-Bayern goalkeeper has made a move to Italy replacing Onana. Sommer has been downgraded a -1 overall after a tough season in the Bundesliga, this seems fair.

Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

An old-school Italian defender, Acerbi has amazing defensive attributes with 86 defending and 80 physicality his defensive awareness is amazing. He only has 60 paces but could still do the job for some starter squads.

Benjamin Pavard (83 OVR)

Another newly transferred star for Inter again from Bayern Munich as Pavard makes a move to Italy. We presume his second position is a CB as a 70-pace right-back would not cut it. Amazing defensive stats nonetheless!

Federico Dimarco (82 OVR)

A fantastic player in real life who has been upgraded +4 in EA FC 24! Great passing and dribbling for a full-back. He loves to join the attack with Inter Milan hence his 71 shooting.

Denzel Dumfries (81 OVR)

A -1 downgrade for Dumfries in FC 24, with 89 physicality it will be almost impossible to out-strengthen Dumfries off the ball. 82 pace with 78 defending makes him a pretty good option in the full-back position!

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (81 OVR)

A great technical player which unfortunately doesn't transfer well in FC 24. He remains the same rating in FC 24 as he did in FIFA 23 however he stat should have better stats such as his passing only being 79 and his defending being 56.

Juan Cuadrado (80 OVR)

A big -3 downgrade for Juan Cuadrado as he takes a heavy downgrade after a tough season at Juventus. He has now moved to Inter to be a backup for Dumfries. He still possesses great stats that will probably make him one of the most-used RBs in Serie A.

Matteo Darmian (80 OVR)

A decent card for Darmian with great defensive stats for an 81-rated card. He should also have the second position of CB meaning he would become a pretty good option for a cheap Serie A CB!

Marcus Thuram (79 OVR)

A -1 downgrade for the new Inter Milan striker, Thuram. The striker still possesses good stats that could be good for starter squads at the start of FC 24.

Carlos Augusto (79 OVR)

Another good alternative on the left, similar to Dimarco with good all-rounded stats for attacking and defending.

Yann Bisseck (74 OVR)

The young talented German defender Bisect has some good stats for a silver card, however, we cannot imagine it will be used much in Ultimate Team. Keep an eye out for this talent on Career Mode as he should develop into a top defender!

