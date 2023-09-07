EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and whilst we countdown to the 29 September release date, leaks for the player ratings are constantly being shared.

Player ratings have been a huge talking point recently, as they are whenever a new game is being released and we have covered many teams already.

Tottenham, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan are just a few teams that we have individual pieces on, and next, we look at Galatasaray!

Galatasaray player ratings in EA FC 24

After winning the Super Lig last season, Galatasaray made a ton of signings in the summer.

Players from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 have all moved to Turkey in search of a second Super Lig trophy in a row!

Here's the list of Galatasaray player ratings in EA FC 24:

Galatasaray player ratings

Lucas Torreira (82 OVR)

Lucas Torreira gets a +1 upgrade to his card in EA FC 24, and his stats look very good for a starter team. With each of his attributes being 70 or above, he could link nicely to other Super Lig players or maybe even Darwin Nunez.

Wilfried Zaha (81 OVR)

After leaving Crystal Palace after spending the majority of his career in Croydon, Zaha decided on Galatasaray and his pace and trickery could light up the Turkish league. He has received a -1 downgrade though.

Dries Mertens (81 OVR)

Mertens contributed to nine goals last season in the league, and EA believes that's enough to warrant a huge -3 downgrade for the Belgian. For the first time in a long time, Mertens could be unusable in EA FC 24.

Hakim Ziyech (80 OVR)

Another new signing for Gala this season is Ziyech, who moved from Chelsea. He has received a huge -3 downgrade too, after barely featuring last season.

Stamford Bridge

Mauro Icardi (80 OVR)

With 22 goals in 24 games in the Super Lig last season it's not a surprise to see Mauro Icardi earn a +3 upgrade in EA FC 24. The Argentine has found form in his career once more and will be a positive asset for Galatasaray this season.

Fernando Muslera (80 OVR)

At 37 years of age, Muslera is still a fantastic GK for Galatasaray and has been given a +1 upgrade in EA FC 24. He topped the charts for clean sheets in the Super Lig last season with 16.

Angelino (79 OVR)

Leaving Hoffenheim for Turkey this summer, Angelino has been given a massive -4 downgrade from FIFA 23. The LWB will be looking to improve in his new club, despite getting nine assists in the Bundesliga last season.

The rest of the Galatasaray squad is the following:

Kerem Demirbay (79 OVR)

Tanguy Ndombele (78 OVR)

Sergio Oliveira (78 OVR)

Davinson Sanchez (77 OVR)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (77 OVR)

Cedric Bakambu (76 OVR)

