EA FC 24: Future Stars Academy Evolutions, explained

One of the best free Evolutions yet!

EA FC 24 has initiated the commencement of the Future Stars promotion by introducing a fresh Future Stars Academy Evolutions feature. It enhances the skills of the most promising young football talents in various positions.

Evolutions, a novel system in EA FC 24, empowers users to enhance a player's fundamental statistics, PlayStyles, weak foot abilities, and skill moves in Ultimate Team, thereby transforming them into superior cards.

Any player who meets the criteria for a particular evolution can undergo this transformation, including promotional cards and Team of the Week cards.

What are Future Stars Academy Evolutions in EA FC 24?

Acquiring eligible cards in Evolutions can be quite bothersome. Whenever the community discovers a potent card that meets the upgrade criteria, there have been occasions where such players become scarce in the market, rendering it exceedingly difficult to commence the Evolution before it concludes.

However, Future Stars Academy Evolutions offers a solution to this predicament by providing players with all the eligible cards right from the beginning.

click to enlarge All nine players in the Future Stars Academy Evolutions

Upon logging in to Ultimate Team for the initial time following the commencement of the Future Stars promo, a complimentary pack labelled Future Star Attackers Pack will be visible in your store. This pack comprises nine cards, all of which qualify for the free Future Stars Academy Attackers Evolution.

Players have the opportunity to select one of the Future Stars Academy cards for the Evolution process, enhancing their overall rating from 82 to 90. This upgrade encompasses improvements in pace, shooting, dribbling, passing, physical attributes, and the addition of two PlayStyle Plus abilities.

EA has officially announced that there will be complimentary packs available for both midfielders and defenders. Additionally, they have introduced new Evolutions for each position. It is advised to stay vigilant and enhance your EVO players as you acquire them.

