EA FC 24: Best camera settings

EA FC 24 is here available on Early Access and also with the pre-order editions of the game, those who want the standard edition will have to wait another week for the game!

With many players now playing the game there is one new setting in the game that has to be turned off in order to make the game more fluid.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best camera settings.

EA FC 24 camera settings

In FC 24, as you refine your camera settings to match your playing style, you may encounter an unexpected issue that can disrupt your gameplay. This problem presents itself as a stuttering and sluggish performance, especially when the playstyle emblem appears above your players' heads.

So, how can you ensure that your gameplay remains uninterrupted?

The solution lies in a straightforward yet effective approach: ensure you deactivate the display of 'PlayStyles+ Overhead Indicator' while adjusting your camera settings before the game. These emblems, though informative, can occasionally lead to performance disruptions.

click to enlarge + 2

By turning off the PlayStyles+ Overhead Indicator during gameplay, you will likely observe a noticeable enhancement in the smoothness of your match. Your players will move more gracefully, resulting in a more immersive and pleasurable gaming experience overall.

For those looking to play Ultimate Team the single-player camera will be worth looking into with options of:

Tele Broadcast, Tele, Co-op, Classic, Dynamic, End to End, Pro, Broadcast, Legacy.

These options will be worth looking into to discover which setting is best for you!

How to change camera settings in EA FC 24

To tailor and adjust your camera perspective in EA Sports FC, follow these steps:

click to enlarge + 2

From the Main Menu in FC 24:

Navigate to CUSTOMISE

Select SETTINGS

Choose GAME SETTINGS

Locate the CAMERA option

Prior to Starting a Match (Match Settings Screen):

While in the match settings screen before commencing a game:

Access GAME SETTINGS

Explore the CAMERA options

During Gameplay (Pause Menu):

While actively playing a game:

Pause the game

Navigate to SETTINGS

Select GAME SETTINGS

Find the CAMERA settings

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for more EA FC 24 news and content!