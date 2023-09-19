EA FC ratings are finally here as EA Sports has released the full database for the new title! Fans are excited as they can now start building teams that they could potentially use in Ultimate Team.

Building up coins through trading, playing matches and even packs for some players is super important at the start of FC 24 allowing players to get a head start especially in early access to the title.

Without further ado let's take a look at the best team you can buy in FC 24 for 50k coins.

Best 50k squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

We will be using the AI Squad Builder on EasySBC.io with its predicted prices to create these best 50k teams!

There are obviously many ways to build a squad for 50k so we are going to go with three amazing teams that you can pick up for just 50k coins in FC 24 Ultimate Team! A good budget for a good team that will do bits at the start game of FC 24!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 82.7

Chemistry: 33

The following team has some crazy value for money at the start game of FC 24, starting from one of the best defences. Inacio looks like an absolute beast in FC 24 while being partnered with St. Juste, it will be very hard to outpace this defence. Henry and Wan-Bissaka on the flanks solidify this defence even more.

The midfield is well balanced with Enzo Fernandez being the box-to-box, Bentancur as the deep-lying playmaker and James Maddison as the creative attacking midfielder!

A front three of Nuno Santos, Gakpo and Bailey has a mixture of pace, technical ability and composure while through onto goal!

Team 2

Meta Rating: 82.6

Chemistry: 33

Team 2 comes with a very solid XI with a mixture of men and women players joining the team. A back 4 of Marusic, Sule, Klostermann and Baku provides defensive capabilities, pace and technical ability while Provedel sits between the sticks who has had a very nice upgrade this year!

A midfield trio of Dabritz, Marozsan and Guendouzi provides three players with all-rounded stats adding balance to your team. All three players have really good value for money especially, Marozsan who showcases great dribbling and passing, creating chances for the front three.

Two Lazio players on the wings in Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson who are quick with great dribbling and an eye for goal. Partnered up with Raspadori who reminds us of Di Natale up top!

Team 3

Meta Rating: 82.5

Chemistry: 33

The third and final team is a hybrid from Serie A and La Liga using the 4-1-2-1-2 (2) formation.

The defence may not look the quickest, however, each player has great technical ability especially Di Marco who has very appealing attacking stats with his passing on point too!

The midfield trio brings a lot to the table with Techouameni holding the centre at CDM with Zielinski and Darder on the left CM and right CM, all three players can attack and defend very well.

The attacking trio of Mkhitaryan, Deulofeu and Immobile provide great attacking outputs from technical ability to pace and to clinal finishing they can do it all!

These three teams will help you get started in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for just 50k coins!

