EA FC ratings have arrived, and the highly anticipated full title release is just days away! Fans are already exploring the potential teams they can build in FC 24 Ultimate Team as they gear up for the new title.

Without further ado let's take a look at the best team you can buy in FC 24 for 100k coins.

Best 100k squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While the game is not yet released, we can use the AI Squad Builder and price predictions on EasySBC.io to create these teams.

These three teams are all predicted to be available for 100k coins in FC 24 Ultimate Team from the release day!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 83.2

Chemistry: 33

We have an exciting team for you that can be purchased for 100k coins at the start of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The defence is solid with good pace and physical stats, made even better with Pope in between the sticks! A CDM duo of Camavinga and Tchouameni makes this team even better.

The star player in this team is Foden who will cost roughly 21k coins at the start of Ultimate Team, with amazing technical stats he can help take this team to the top!

Team 2

Meta Rating: 83.7

Chemistry: 33

A mix of the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League with Team 2 as this team is amazing for just about 100k coins! With the new Saudi stars all having great stats, this could be one of the best value-for-money squads we have seen. Sangare is a weak spot in this team due to his pace, shooting, and passing however, defensively he is solid which may be needed on the right next to Trent.

Team 3

Meta Rating: 83

Chemistry: 33

We have an amazing team here for you using the 4-3-3 formation, starting from the attack this front three is scary good with Grealish, Martinez, and Berardi! This attack isn't the fastest however, they make up for this with their insane technical stats and finishing.

The midfield is cemented by great all-rounded players who can do a bit of everything. The defence has a mixture of pace and strength which is so important in Ultimate Team!

