EA FC ratings are here and the full title is just a couple of days away from being released! Fans are now looking at what teams they can potentially build in FC 24 Ultimate Team as they prepare for this new title!

We have already covered the best team for 50k coins in FC 24 and now we turn our attention to a smaller budget.

Without further ado let's take a look at the best team you can buy in FC 24 for 20k coins.

Best 20k squads in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While the game is not yet released, we can use the AI Squad Builder and price predictions on EasySBC.io to create these teams.

These three teams are all predicted to be available for just 20k coins in FC 24 Ultimate Team from the release day!

Team 1

Meta Rating: 81.7

Chemistry: 32

A top-quality upgrade in FC 24 sees Flekken as one of the best budget keepers in the Premier League. With solid goalkeeping stats he will be very popular!

Pepe is 40 years old and is still going strong with 75 pace at 81-rated, he will be a monster in Ultimate Team for another year at least! Sitting next to him is the future of Portugal in Inacio, a great player with 80 pace and 80 defending, you cannot go wrong.

Aursnes may be a hidden gem in FC 24 as he has great stats and typically performs at a higher meta rating than his card suggests, for 950 coins he is a steal!

Liverpool star Szoboszlai helps Taremi and Guedes in attack finalising his 20k team as an amazing option on a very low budget!

click to enlarge + 3

Team 2

Meta Rating: 80.4

Chemistry: 30

This team on a 20k budget is crazy value for money, although the Meta rating is lower than Team 1, this team has some top quality players. Starting from the CB pairing, Pau Torres and Mavropanos have great pace and defensive attributes who are sure to put in a solid display every match.

Two CDMs in Caicedo and Sangare allow for this team to be even more defensively solid allowing more freedom for Toone to attack and be more creative. Toone is one of four players to have the PlayStyles+ trait of 'Flair' making her really enjoyable to use in FC 24!

Two non-rares on the wings from Barnes and Johnston however both cards have some really good stats! And up top we have Jessica Silva who has great dribbling, good pace and shooting to top this team off!

click to enlarge + 3

Team 3

Meta Rating: 81.9

Chemistry: 33

Moving to a 4-2-3-1 (2) formation we have an amazing team to show you for just 20k coins!

Sanusi and Bah in the fullback positions hold great pace allowing for them to play as attacking fullbacks with Locatelli and de Roon helping cover the defence!

Diogo Costa is a fantastic keeper and at just 800 coins you cannot go wrong.

Edwards joins on the right with great dribbling and pace as well as good technicals allowing him to cut inside and shoot. Next to Kamada, Zaccagni, and Guedes this attack is full of technical ability making it a very good option all for just 20k coins.

click to enlarge + 3

And that is it! Three teams you can buy for just 20k coins at the start of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

For more tips on who to sign keep updated with RealSport101 and why not 'Bookmark' us too!