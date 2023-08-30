EA FC 24 is just around the corner and we are saying goodbye to the end of FIFA 23 and the FIFA franchise as we know it. As we go into the new era of football gaming with EA FC, there feels like an increased hype with the new branding of the game adding to the excitement.

As we get closer to the release of FC 24, we are bombarded with information from pitch notes and deep dives on Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the gameplay!

Finding the best-suited players for your team can be challenging especially when they are covering the LM /RM role in a 3-5-2. Without further ado, this article will dive into everything you need to know to make the most of these positions!

Best right and left midfielders in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

We will begin with a mix of the highest-rated left midfielders and right midfielders in the game. These players may not all be young talents; however, they do offer instant success to every team in Career Mode.

What makes a good left (LM) and right midfielder (RM)?

This role typically uses quick players with a lot of stamina, allowing them to control the flanks. Running up while attacking and tracking back to defend, this player must have balanced stats to ensure there are no gaps on their side of the pitch.

The 3-5-2 formation means that the LM or RM will cover the entire left or right flank making stamina and pace essential for attacking and defending.

Key stats for this role could include stamina, pace, ball control, interceptions and crossing.

Players will most likely be better at attacking or defending. However, there are a good amount of players on this list who have very balanced stats across the board, which is perfect for this role!

Best LM and RMs for 3-5-2 in EA FC 24

We will now take a look at the best left and right midfielders that you can buy in EA FC 24's Career Mode. These players will bring in quality from the get-go and are ready to make an instant impact at either LM or RM!

Secondly, we will look at promising young talents who develop into this role well and can develop into top-class players.

There will also be a couple of extra honourable mentions that are also great alternatives to sign in Career Mode.

Jude Bellingham (87 OVR)

New Real Madrid star Bellingham is top of this list which may be no surprise, he has the perfect all-around stats to slot into this role, with his alternative position being LM he is a fantastic option when pushed out wide!

Bukayo Saka (87 OVR)

Arsenal wonderkid Saka is ideal for this role in EA FC 24. With amazing pace, Saka is one of the best players for the RM role. He is one of the best attackers in the game while also maintaining great defensive attributes!

Filip Kostić (85 OVR)

Juventus star Kostic possesses great stats as an LM with good pace shooting and defending. He can do it all! Filling into this role in real life and now in EA FC 24, he is a fantastic player on the left.

Alphonso Davies (84 OVR)

Alphonso Davies just had to be on this list, his pace alone makes him a great candidate for this role, capable of playing on either the right or left. He loves to get involved in the attack and has great defensive attributes.

Marcos Llorente (84 OVR)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente can be moved to the RM role where he flourishes; his incredible pace, mixed with great midfield attributes such as strength, passing, and defending make him one of the most well-rounded players on this list!

Honourable mentions

We have three alternative players that are included in this list. These players are still fantastic for the LM or RM role in the 3-5-2 formation and are ready to make an instant impact on your squad.

Name Position Club Rating Ivan Perišić LM Tottenham 84 Kieran Trippier RB Newcastle United 84 Denzel Dumfries RB Inter Milan 84

Best young LMs and RMs for 3-5-2 in Career Mode

Now, we will look at the best young LM and RMs available to buy and develop in FC 24 Career Mode.

These players will grow into top-class players in the future and will grow into the 3-5-2 role nicely! All players in this list are under 21 years old!

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR 92 POT)

World-class talent would play well in all positions. can play as an LM, making him perfect for a 3-5-2 formation.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal - 87 OVR - 92 POT)

Included in both lists as although he is already a top player, it is easy to forget how young he is! Another world-class talent alongside Musiala, rapid pace with stats that can do everything from attacking to defending.

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona - 80 OVR 87 POT)

Another top talent, made to be played as an RM in EA FC with blistering pace, Balde can play on the right and left, making him a key target for this role.

Björn Meijer (Club Brugge - 75 OVR 86 POT)

Typically LB Meijer has all the qualities to be played as an LM. He is more physical and less agile than players such as Balde, but he has what it takes to become a very good and strong LM.

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham - 77 OVR 86 POT)

Joining Tottenham after a loan spell at Udinese, Destiny Udogie has perfect stats to be played as a LM; with great pace, stamina and agility, he can run up and down the left wing effortlessly while attacking and defending. Destiny Udogie is usually an LWB; however, is best utilised as an LM.

Honourable mentions

We have three more players for you that fall under the best young talented RM and RM in Career Mode. These players are great fun to use and develop in Career Mode!

Name OVR - POT Club Age Kacper Kozłowski 69 - 85 Vitesse (L) 19 Santiago Simon 74 - 84 River Plate 21 Agustin Giay 70 - 84 San Lorenzo 19

