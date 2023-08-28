The EA FC 24 hype is increasing day by day, as we get closer to the release of the first-ever EA Sports FC title!

EA Sports has revealed many new pitch notes revealing many new areas of FC 24 such as new features and game mechanics within FC modes; Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the overall gameplay.

With all the new features coming to Career Mode in EA FC 24, players will have many things to consider before stepping out onto the field, leaving endless possibilities for a unique save! Training Plans and Coaches features will debut in FC 24, allowing for even more exciting player development.

We have also covered the best LBs, RBs, CMs, RWs, LWs, and STs so far, so feel free to check those out!

Best centre backs in EA FC 24 Career Mode

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

So, let's kick things off with the highest-rated centre backs in FC 24, who you will be able to sign in your Career Mode to bring you success straight away!

These defenders will be available at a high price but will have already been at the highest level, so ready for any challenge that you throw their way.

What makes a good centre back?

The modern game has adapted dramatically over the years, and centre backs aren't quite as brutal as they once were. Gone are the days of Terry Butcher, Nemanja Vidic and Carles Puyol, who would put their life on the line to stop their opponents, with every intention to hurt the opposition.

click to enlarge + 7

In today's era, centre backs are required to be ball players, with the ability to make a five, or 50-yard pass, and although tackling and being strong are still a factor in their game, they aren't the defenders of the past.

You will want a mix of youth and experience in your back line, with different attributes for each individual CB. Pace is a huge factor when coming against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, whereas strength and height might be enough to stop Erling Haaland.

Best CBs in EA FC 24

We will now take a look at the best centre-halves for your Career Mode saves in EA FC 24. These guys are at the peak of their powers and considered the best in the world.

We will give you the top five centre-backs in EA FC 24, and then a list of three honourable mentions for both the highest-rated players and wonderkids.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City - 88 OVR)

Fresh off the back of a treble-winning season with Man City, Ruben Dias played a big part in their success and is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world currently. At 26 years old, Dias is in his prime and probably the best CB signing you can make in Career Mode.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 88 OVR)

Liverpool's new captain has been leading the defence of the Merseyside club for five years and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

At 30 years of age, van Dijk may only last a couple of seasons in your Career Mode but with Champions League and Premier League medals on his mantlepiece, he will bring your team bags of experience!

Marquinhos (PSG - 87 OVR)

From one captain to another, PSG's Marquinhos has been at PSG for 10 years and has established himself as one of the best CBs in the world. Learning from his Brazilian teammate Thiago Silva, the 29-year-old would be a great addition to your defence in Career Mode and bring you instant success!

click to enlarge + 7 Marquinhos (second from left) for PSG

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid - 86 OVR)

Despite a disappointing season in Real Madrid's eyes, winning only one domestic cup competition and a knockout defeat in the Champions League, Antonio Rudiger impressed in his first season in Spain.

The German defender is quick, strong, and torments his opponents, making him a great signing for your Career Mode save.

click to enlarge + 7 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid

Mattijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich - 85 OVR)

At only 24 years of age, de Ligt has been dominating strikers for several years at some of Europe's biggest clubs. The Dutchman is a leader, and winner, with many trophies in his career already.

Not only is he one of the best in the world, but he is also someone who still has room to grow into an even better defender, so is definitely someone you should be using in Career Mode!

Honourable Mentions

Here are three honourable mentions outside of the top five centre-backs in EA FC 24:

Name Rating Club Age Milan Skriniar 85 PSG 28 Eder Militao 85 Real Madrid 25 John Stones 85 Manchester City 29 William Saliba 85 Arsenal 22

Best young CBs in Career Mode

Now we will cover the top five best young centre-backs in Career Mode for EA FC 24, alongside a list of three honourable mentions.

These players will be aged 21 and under with the potential to develop into one of the world's best defenders.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City - 83 OVR 90 POT)

City's newest defensive acquisition. Josko Gvardiol is the biggest talent at CB in the world right now! After two impressive seasons with RB Leipzig, winning the DFB Pokal both years, the Croatian is now the second most expensive defender in the world after Harry Maguire. Let's hope he can live up to the expectation in your Career Mode!

click to enlarge + 7 Josko Gvardiol at RB Leipzig

Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen - 80 OVR 87 POT)

Piero Hincapie has emerged as a solid versatile centre back who can also play on the left of a back four or five. Under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, the Ecuadorian has excelled, seeing him linked with the likes of Liverpool. Still young, Hincapie can be rash at times and was red-carded three times in the Bundesliga last season, so perhaps you can iron out the naivety in your Career Mode save with Hincapie.

Antonio Silva (Benfica - 79 OVR 88 POT)

Loading...

Portugal's biggest defensive talent currently, Antonio Silva has established himself as a solid centre-back for Benfica over the past season partnering the experienced Nicolas Otamendi at the back. The Primeira Liga winner is destined for a big move soon and would be a brilliant signing for your Career Mode save.

click to enlarge + 7 Antonio Silva EA FC 24 wonderkid

Junior Lukeba (RB Leipzig - OVR 77 POT 86)

Gvardiol's replacement, RB Leipzig do not mess about when it comes to signing wonderkids, especially fresh defenders. Junior Lukeba has been a promising centre-half for Lyon over the past two seasons, earning him a move to Leipzig. Can he follow in the footsteps of Upamecano, Mukiele and Konate?

click to enlarge + 7 Lukeba at Lyon

Levi Colwill (Chelsea - OVR 75 POT 86)

Levi Colwill's rise has been remarkable and he is establishing himself in one of the world's biggest clubs this season.

click to enlarge + 7 Levi Colwill at Brighton

After successful loan spells at Huddersfield, where he helped them reach the Championship playoffs, and then Brighton, where he was a big part of the defence that helped them reach Europe for the first time, Colwill's career is on the up!

At just 20 years of age, development for Colwill could be fantastic, but prying him away from his boyhood club maybe difficult!

Honourable Mentions

Here are three alternative CBs that would be great additions to your Career Mode: