EA Sports FC 24 is here at last, and fans have been loving the new game since the release of early access.

There have been tons of games played in all of our favourite game modes such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, and this has given players a chance to make new discoveries in EA's latest title.

One such discovery is Daddy's Boy, which has gone viral all over social media since early access was released, and the question that everyone is asking is, who is Daddy's Boy?

Who is Daddy's Boy?

Social media has gone into a frenzy since EA FC 24 came out early on 22 September, with the full game released to all players on 29 September.

There are many new players, and features added to Ultimate Team this year, including Evolutions, and we have covered the best Evolutions players in UT. As well as that, EA has added Carson Pickett, a female footballer with one arm. She is the very first player on UT with a disability, which is a fantastic ground-breaking move from EA!

But let's move on to Daddy's Boy and explain who he is, and why he is in EA FC 24!

Franklin Daddys Boy Nyenetue is a Norwegian footballer who plays for Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, the top division in Norway.

Because of this, Nyenetue is in FC 24, like every player in the Norwegian first division, as that is a league in the game.

Daddy's Boy is in his third season with the club, and has scored five goals, and grabbed one assist in 16 games.

Daddy's Boy EA FC 24 rating

Nyenetue has a 60-rated LW bronze card on FC 24 Ultimate Team, with 84 pace, which is pretty good for a card of that quality!

When in-game, his indicator reads 'Daddy's Boy' which is why he has become so popular.

If you are looking to use him in Career Mode, he could be a nice Road to Glory player, starting at 60-rated he has a 72 potential, which can easily rise if you use your Coaches, and Training Plans wisely. And he will be affordable for almost every team in the game, at just 500k.

So why not give Daddy's Boy a try?

