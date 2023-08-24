The global release of EA FC 24 is almost within touching distance as the excitement continues to build. With pitch notes covering everything new or updated in the new game, we have a clear understanding of Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the Gameplay.

Career Mode fans are excited to test out the new game features, additions, and also gameplay with the AI looking like it is the best and smartest it has ever been. Gameplay for Career Mode is set to produce an authentic experience in every single match.

Building a Career Mode team can be difficult, it is always important to find players that match your play style. With fullbacks, specifically LBs in this article, many love to overlap, play inverted, and play exciting football! Join us as we dive into the best LBs that you can sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode!

Best Left-Backs in EA FC 24

It is worth noting that all ratings are predicted and all potentials are predictions ahead of EA FC 24.

Firstly, let's start with the highest-rated left-backs in the game that you can sign in Career Mode for instant success!

These players may not be young talents, but, they will bring quality right away to your team if you can afford them!

What makes a good left-back?

A left-back can play many roles as mentioned previously, a modern-day left-back is often used to overlap and join the attack or to cut inside as an inverted fullback to join the midfield. Thus, there is no set answer to this as it depends on your playstyle.

We can say that typically a good left-back has good defending one-on-one, crossing, pace, and stamina. Running up and down the left flank is hard work thus, stamina being very important in this position. Pace adds an extra attacking option for your team as the LB can track back easier if your team is caught on the counterattack.

Depending on what team you are managing, a more defensive-minded LB may be needed such as a left-footed CB playing wide.

Best LBs in EA FC 24

We will look at the top LBs in EA FC 24 that will bring your club instant success. These players may not be young talents but they do guarantee you instant added quality to any team in Career Mode. Secondly, we will look at rising stars who play in the LB position who will develop over future seasons into top LBs.

There will be a top 5 for both top players and top talents with a couple of extra honourable mentions that are also great alternatives!

Joao Cancelo (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

A fantastic attacking fullback who can play on the left and the right, he has just completed a move to Barcelona thus, he will not be available to transfer within his first season!

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool - 87 OVR)

After a tough season with Liverpool, Robertson still finds himself as one of the best LB's in the world. With amazing crossing and set pieces, Robertson adds a lot to any team!

Theo Hernandez (AC Milan - 87 OVR)

Theo is an absolute powerhouse, with blistering pace and strength he loves to bomb up and down the left flank. At still only 25 years old he has plenty of years left at the top level.

Marco Acuna (Sevilla - 85 OVR)

World Cup and Europa League winner Marcos Acuna is at the top of his career, a great option in the LB position who is very well-rounded. He is not the fastest however his technical ability and strength make up for this.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich - 84 OVR)

Another rapid full-back, Alphonso Davies is the perfect attacking full-back being able to play anywhere up and down the left or right wings. Defensively he has a lot to learn however, at the age of just 22 he has plenty time to continue developing.

Honourable mentions

We have 3 more players for you that fall under the top LB's in the game. Lucas Hernandez is a CB, however, we have added him in as his alternative position is LB and he can play in this position very well as a defensive LB option.

Name Rating Club Age Jordi Alba 84 Inter Miami 34 Lucas Hernandez 84 Bayern Munich 27 Ferland Mendy 83 Real Madrid 28

Best young LBs for Career Mode

Now we will display the best young LBs that are available in EA FC 24 Career Mode, This consists of the biggest young talents under the age of 21 years old who have room to develop into world-class players.

Nuno Mendes (PSG - 81 OVR 90 POT)

PSG wonderkid Nuno Mendes is a fantastic left fullback with blistering pace and great stats on the ball including dribbling and passing.

He is the best 21-year-old LB in the game and with 90 potential the sky is the limit for him!

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona - 80 OVR 88 POT)

Barcelona wonderkid, Balde continues to impress as he has now taken over the first spot for Barcelona as their first-choice LB after seeing Jordi Alba move to Inter Miami. Alejandro Balde at the age of just 19 years-old really does have the world at his feet.

Balde in FC 24 does have to develop his defending more to fully develop into a world-class player, however with 92 pace he is great fun to play with!

Björn Meijer (Vlub Brugge - 75 OVR 87 POT)

A different type of LB from the initial two players. Meijer is not the quickest player, nor is he an attacking fullback. Meijer is 6 foot 3 with 86 strength and is a fantastic defensive LB. He has great stamina which helps him move up and down the wing, however, he is best used as a defensive LB or even a left CB in a 3 in the back formation.

Decent all-around stats with a potential of 87 could see him join the likes of the 'Gullet gang' with all 80+ stats. A fun player that is worth trying out!

Jorrel Hato (Ajax - 67 OVR 85 POT)

What type of article would this be talking about wonderkids and not including an Ajax player? Jorrel Hato is a good left-back who is perfect for a road to glory side. At just 17 years old he has loads of room for development and will continue to grow over many seasons. With 85 potential he can develop into one of the best LBs in the world!

Ian Maatsen (Chelsea - 76 OVR - 85 POT)

Back at Chelsea after a loan spell to Burnley, Maatsen is looking to make an impact in the Premier League. At just 21 years old he is already a good option for most teams in Career Mode at 76 rated, with very balanced defensive stats for a LB he is a great and fun LB to try out in game!

Honourable mentions

We have 3 more players for you that fall under the best young talented LB's in Career Mode. All 3 players develop into top class players and a great fun to play with in FC 24!

Name Rating - Potential Age Club Valentin Barco 68 - 84 18 Boca Juniors Quentin Merlin 73 - 84 21 Nantes Milos Kerkez 77 - 84 19 Bournemouth

