Dimitar Berbatov added into EA FC 24 as a Hero!

As the release date of EA FC 24 draws nearer, the excitement is building up. It feels like almost every day, we are treated to new snippets of information, and it's keeping us eager to learn more about the upcoming title.

The recent reveal and detailed pitch notes for EA FC 24 have provided us with a clearer understanding of what we can expect from this latest installment. As each piece of information surfaces, our anticipation only intensifies, and the thrill of the approaching release grows.

Certainly, one of the most enthralling aspects of the pre-release phase for EA FC is the introduction of fresh player cards. Today, we have some exciting news to share on this front with a new hero!

Berbatov joins EA FC 24 as a hero card

It's a moment of great excitement for FIFA fans as the iconic player Berbatov makes his much-awaited return to the game. Berbatov is a legendary figure, and his presence on the virtual pitch is sure to evoke nostalgia and admiration among players. Fondly remembered as a player 'the streets will never forget,' he left a lasting impact on football enthusiasts worldwide.

Berbatov's unique skill lies in his impeccable first touch, an ability that has wowed spectators throughout his illustrious career. He is also renowned for his stunning retro Premier League goals, showcasing his finesse and artistry on the field. Many memorable moments from his playing days are etched in the minds of fans, and now, they can relive those experiences in the virtual realm of FIFA.

Berbatov Hero Card!

What rating is Berbatov in EA FC 24?

Berbatov joins EA FC 24 as an 88-rated Hero card!

Previously, Berbatov's last appearance in FIFA was as an 80-rated gold card when he played for PAOK. However, with his return to EA FC 24 Heroes, his rating has been boosted to an impressive 88. This means that players will have the opportunity to wield an enhanced version of this footballing legend in their Ultimate Teams, with improved stats and performance on the pitch.

Berbatov!

Whether you're a long-time fan of Berbatov or a newcomer to EA FC, his inclusion as an 88-rated player in EA FC 24 Heroes is a significant addition that will undoubtedly bring joy and excitement to all gamers. Get ready to witness his magic once again as you incorporate him into your team and relive the moments of football brilliance that Berbatov is renowned for!

