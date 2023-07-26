EA FC 24 is quickly approaching with the end game of FIFA 23 here and what seems to be the final promo being FUTTIES well underway.

We continue to get hyped for the new title of EA FC 24 after seeing a full reveal and deep dive with more information to drop soon. EA FC 24 will be the most authentic and dynamic football game yet.

As we get closer to the new title, more questions arise. One that has got people talking is if Gianluca Vialli will be in EA FC 24.

Gianluca Vialli

Vialli is most known for his goal-scoring ability where he played in Italy and England. He started his career at Cremonese, then moved to Sampdoria, Juventus, and finished his career at Chelsea, where he became a club legend.

Vialli scored 259 goals and assisted 46 in 673 appearances, a respectable career for an iconic striker. Vialli also lifted the Champions League trophy in 1996/96 with Juventus. This is just one of many trophies that he lifted in his career with success at both Sampdoria and Chelsea too he was crucial to all club's trophy runs.

Gianluca Vialli in EA FC 24?

It is now official that Gianluca Vialli will be in the new title of EA FC 24 as a hero card! Heroes were announced on 25, July 2023 with EA revealing that there will be 19 Hero cards to join EA FC 24, Vialli being one of the 19.

Vialli joins EA FC 24 as a 91-rated Hero card and although his position was not revealed, we predict that he will be a striker in the game as this was his position throughout his career.

What rating will Gianluca Vialli be in EA FC 24?

Gianluca Vialli will be 91 rated in EA FC 24, he will be released as a Hero card. Those that pre-order EA FC 24, have the chance to collect a free Hero card.

Within the pre-order bonus of the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24, players will receive a free in-game limited UEFA Champions League Hero item on 27, November 2023.

