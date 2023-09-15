EA Sports FC 24 is not far away, and as we countdown the days until the 29 September release date, we are able to give you all the latest news on EA's newest title!

EA has finally revealed the player ratings for EA FC 24, and we have been able to conjure up a TON of articles for you to get stuck into ahead of release, from deep dives into some of your favourite game modes such as, Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, to the fastest players in the game, and the most physical players!

Brazilian footballers are some of the most entertaining in the world, with many growing up playing street football, it's no wonder Jogo Bonito is so popular. Some of the best players in the world have come from Brazil, with the likes of Pele, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho changing the world with their feet. Now we have a new breed of talented individuals who are looking to become legends themselves!

EA FC 24 best Brazilian players

The term 'Joga Bonito' translates to 'play beautifully,' and that is what Brazilian footballers do. Many players featured in this piece also feature in others, with the majority of the 5-star skill players, reigning from Brazil. EA also implemented an incredible new feature into EA FC 24, immersing us fans into another realm of football, introducing women into Ultimate Team. This list is made up of men's and women's football stars!

Vinicius Jr. (89 OVR)

Vinicius Jr. is an ambassador of EA FC 24 and has his own PlayStyle+ in Ultimate Team. Real Madrid's LW star has one of the best cards in the game, with 5-star skills, 95 PAC, and 90 DRI, he will be a handful for every defender, and incredibly expensive on the transfer market.

Neymar Jr. (89 OVR)

Neymar has moved outside of the top five leagues for the first time in 10 years but still retains an 89 rating for EA FC 24. The Al Hilal man also has 5-star skills along with a 5-star weak foot but possesses 93 DRI. What he lacks for in pace, he makes for in trickery, and Neymar will be a highly used card once more this year.

Alisson (89 OVR)

Alisson is the joint-highest goalkeeper in the game and has fantastic all-round stats. With 86 DIV, 85 KIC, 85 HAN, 89 REF, and 90 POS, Alisson is incredible. The Liverpool goalkeeper will likely be in many squads in the new game.

Casemiro (89 OVR)

Casemiro looks like an attacking midfielders nightmare in EA FC 24. With 89 DEF, and 88 PHY, he will be tough to get past, and the Manchester United CDM features on our most physical list, and our best defenders list!

Ederson (88 OVR)

From one side of Manchester to another, Ederson is just beaten this year by Alisson despite winning the treble with Manchester City. We think this rating is harsh, however, he still remains one of the best keepers in the game. Ederson has an insane 91 rating for kicking and it's no surprise, as he is the best in the world for it.

Debinha (88 OVR)

Debinha is one of the best women's players in the world and she will be insanely OP in EA FC 24! The Kansas City Connect CAM has 5-star skills and a 5-star weak foot, as well as 84 PAC, 81 SHO, 87 PAS, and 91 DRI. Standing at 5'1 being one of the smallest players in the game, players will find it difficult to get the ball off Debinha.

Eder Militao (86 OVR)

Brazil's best defender this year is Eder Militao. The Brazilian is a rock in Real Madrid's defence and is an unreal CB in EA FC 24. He has 85 PAC, 86 DEF, and 82 PHY, so will be perfect at the back, and will give players like Haaland and Mbappe a run for their money.

Rodrygo (85 OVR)

Rodrygo receives a big +2 upgrade in EA FC 24 and his card looks fantastic. With 88 PAC, 81 SHO, and 86 DRI, the Brazilian RW will be dangerous. He also links perfectly with Eder Militao and Vinicius Jr, and if you manage to have a squad with those three in, then you've basically completed the game.

Fabinho (84 OVR)

Al Ittihad's new CDM Fabinho, made the move from Liverpool this summer and has seen a -3 downgrade to his card. His card does scream average, with his best stats being 82 for both DEF and PHY. Fabinho will be thrown into a lot of SBCs this year for sure.

Marta (84 OVR)

Arguably the most influential women's footballer of all time, Marta has a brilliant 84-rated card in EA FC 24. The Brazilian CAM will also have 5-star skills and plays for Orlando Pride, so will gain an extra chemistry link with 88-rated Debinha.

Honourable Mentions

Name Overall Club Position Thiago Silva 84 Chelsea CB Ludmila da Silva 83 Atletico Madrid ST Roberto Firmino 82 Al Ahli CF Malcom 81 Al Hilal RM Anderson Talisca 81 Al Nassr CF

Best Brazilian wonderkids

Brazilian wonderkids in older FIFA games were absolutely incredible, especially for Career Mode. Neymar Jr, Ganso, and Bernard were fantastic high-potential signings. However, now that EA's licensing partnership with the Brasilian Serie A is no longer valid, we cannot give you names such as Endrick, and Vitor Roque. Here are the best Brazilian wonderkids in EA FC 24!

Savio (70 OVR / 85 POT)

Brazil U-20 international Savio currently plays for Ligue 2 side ESTAC Troyes, on loan from Girona. Savio is a player who is part of the Manchester City group, so good performances could see him move to the North of England.

Kaiky (70 OVR / 81 POT)

Kaiky is a former Santos player who is currently at UD Almeria in La Liga. The Brazilian centre-back has already scored in the 23/24 season for his club against Cadiz in the 95th minute. Heroic from the 19-year-old!

Matheus Martins (67 OVR / POT 84)

Matheus Martins is a Brazilian winger on loan at Watford from Serie A side Udinese. His specialty is cutting onto his favoured right foot and whipping a curling effort into the far top corner. He's an exciting young player.

Vinicius Tobias (65 OVR / 83 POT)

Vinicius Tobias is currently on loan at Real Madrid from Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk. At 5'9, the 19-year-old is very quick and tricky like his Brazilian counterparts and a good pick-up for Career Mode!

