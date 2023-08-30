Salah Ratings Drop Spells BAD NEWS For Liverpool Fans!

EA FC 24 is approaching with the beta in full force and the end of FIFA 23 getting closer. As we now have a good understanding of what EA FC 24 entails through certain pitch notes and deep dives, we now get closer to finding out official EA FC 24 ratings!

We have predicted a men's Top 100 player piece that we will soon find out how accurate this is! We currently have leaks on the FC 24 ratings from 50-41 to 40-31 and the latest piece 30-21.

These leaked ratings have sparked many conversations and debates on player ratings, specifically Mohamed Salah's new rating in FC 24. Without further ado let's dive into Salah and the entire Liverpool squad!

Mohamed Salah downgrade?

From recent leaks, Salah has been downgraded in EA FC 24. After a very good personal season scoring 30 goals and assisting 16 in all competitions, Salah has received a reported -1 rating downgrade. Why is this the case?

This is potentially due to Liverpool having a tough season, however, should Salah receive a downgrade because his team underperformed? Probably not is the verdict on social media.

EA Sports need to have a look at this rating again, with uproar on social media about Salah's rating, there is still time to change his rating back to at least 90-rated before the full release of the game.

click to enlarge + 2

Liverpool ratings set to be downgraded?

Does this spell back news for Liverpool fans? Unfortunately, yes it does.

This raises concerns that if Salah is downgraded after a good season then how will his teammates get rated? Many Liverpool players did not perform to the level they should have last season meaning there could be many downgrades coming Liverpool's way.

This is not what Liverpool fans want to hear going into the new title of FC 24. There are a raft of other high-rated players from FIFA 23 that could be set for a drop too, such as:

Alisson

van Dijk

Robertson

Thiago

With new signing Alexis Mac Allister being upgraded from 76 to 82, he could be one of the only Liverpool players to be upgraded in EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 2 Mac Allister

We can expect anywhere from -1 to -2 downgrades to be very common in this Liverpool squad, or have EA got it wrong?

This may be considered harsh, but even though Liverpool had a difficult season they still finished 5th place just 4 points away from UCL qualification. Jurgen Klopp has a lot of work to do but with a strong end to the Premier League 2022/23 season, maybe it will be enough to keep some Liverpool player's ratings high!

For the latest EA FC 24 content make sure you keep up to date with RealSport101!