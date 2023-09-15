EA FC 24: Best Spanish Players

EA Sports FC 24 is upon us, and with the 29 September release date almost here, we have been treated to the full database of player ratings by EA ahead of the new release.

Spain has been a breeding ground for world-class players in the past, and EA FC 24 is no different, with some of the best players in the game representing the nation. Spain is the home to the Women's World Cup champions and former men's World Cup champions, and a whole host of wonderkids!

Best Spanish Players in EA FC 24

Home to some of the best teams in the world, including Barcleona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, Spain has some incredible players. With the integration of women into Ultimate Team this year, we have been opened up to a new realm of possibilities with more squad-building decisions than ever before, and many of the players in this list are from Liga F!

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR)

Alexia Putellas has featured on almost every one of our best lists, and there's no surprise that she sits top of our Best Spanish Player table. The Barcelona CM has an insane card, with 5-star skills and weak foot, as well as 90 SHO, 91 PAS, and 91 DRI.

Aitana Bonmati (90 OVR)

Joining Putellas in the centre of midfield is Aitana Bonmati, another Barcelona player who was also involved in the Spain squad that won the World Cup alongside Putellas. It's been a special year for these Barca players and they have been rewarded for it! Bonmati has a great all-round card, with her 91 DRI standing out.

Mapi Leon (89 OVR)

Mapi Leon is the highest-rated female defender in the game and once again another member of the Barcelona squad who won the Champions League last campaign. Leon has a whopping 90 DEF and will be a great card to use in Ultimate Team.

Rodri (89 OVR)

Fresh off the back of winning the treble with Manchester City and scoring the winning goal in the Champions League final, Rodri has been given a +2 rating upgrade and is solid CDM. Despite this, his card stats don't look good enough for an 89-rated card which is bizarre.

Patricia Guijarro (88 OVR)

The Barcelona midfield wouldn't be complete without Patricia Guijarro joining Putellas and Bonmati! This is by far the best midfield in the game and Guijarro has fantastic all-round stats.

Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

Irene Paredes features in our best defenders list, as do most of the Barcelona women's team in the other pieces to be honest. Paredes is 5'10", but has 89 DEF and 80 physical, so she isn't to be messed with!

Pedri (86 OVR)

Unbelievably this is the first men's Barcelona player on the list. Pedri is one of the new breed of La Masia graduates and has been a mainstay in the Barcelona squad for over three years now! At 20 years old, there's no doubt that Pedri will be the future of football and a leading midfielder for years to come! His best stats are 82 PAS, and 88 DRI.

Parejo (86 OVR)

Parejo is everyone's least favourite walkout, through no fault of his own! He will once again be a walkout in EA FC 24, with his 86-rated card, and has an incredible 90 PAS, and features on our best passers list. However, his 49 PAC is his stumbling block.

Ona Batlle (85 OVR)

Heading back to the women's side of Barcelona, we have Ona Batlle who plays at RB for the Catalonian side. Batlle has a great full-back card with 78+ stats in her PAC, PAS, DRI, and DEF. She is another one of the World Cup winning squad too.

Iago Aspas (85 OVR)

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas has been either 84 or 84 rated since FIFA 18, which shows the consistency from the Spaniard year after year. At 36 years of age, Aspas contributed to 15 goals in La Liga last season and has a decent card. He has 81 PAC, 85 SHO, 79 PAS, and 86 DRI.

Honourable Mentions

Name Overall Club Position Aymeric Laporte 85 Al Nassr CB Marta Torrejon 84 Barcelona RB Mikel Merino 84 Real Sociedad CM Alejandro Grimaldo 84 Bayer Leverkusen LB Marcos Llorente 84 Atletico Madrid RM

Best Spanish Wonderkids

Gavi (83 OVR / 90 POT)

Gavi is just 19 years old and another huge talent at Barcelona. The Spanish CM is perfect for both an Ultimate Team starter team and Career Mode save! His dribbling is by far his stand out attribute!

Alejandro Balde (81 OVR / 88 POT)

Jordi Alba held the LB position at Barcelona for a decade, and it was only ever going to be given up by someone who could have an even more successful career than him, that being Alejandro Balde. The 19-year-old is lightning quick and loves an assist.

Alberto Moleiro (76 OVR / 87 POT)

Alberto Moleiro was one of the best wonderkids to pick up in FIFA 23, and he keeps that status again in EA FC 24. Moleiro plays for UD Las Palmas who have just been promoted to La Liga, and is an exciting player who can play on the wing, or in the number 10 position.

Ivan Fresneda (73 OVR /POT 86)

Formally of Real Valladolid, Ivan Fresneda was on Mikel Arteta's radar at Arsenal in January, however, never made the move. Since then, he has joined Sporting CP in the summer and will be the Pedro Porro replacement that they needed!

Stefan Bajcetic (70 OVR / 85 POT)

Stefan Bajcetic impressed at Anfield last season, but had his campaign cut short due to injury. In a team that is struggling for a CDM after Fabinho's move to Saudi, Bajcetic could be the perfect solution!

