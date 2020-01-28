Games with Gold February 2020 Predictions: Free Games, Release Date, Discounts & more

Games with Gold gives members access to a host of free games each and every month.

And compared to Sony’s PS Plus set of free games, Microsoft absolutely killed it with their first set of games for the decade.

That said, Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced – and you’re going to enjoy what is in store for the next month.

Head on over to our breaking February games piece to find out what they are!

What we want in February

It would be fantastic if we could play some recent releases in February.

OUTTA THIS WORLD: Anyone fancy exploring the galaxy?

One of these games is The Outer Worlds, a new sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

As you explore a space colony, the character you have chosen will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

The next game we would like to see is the fantastic open-world explorer, Just Cause 3.

JUST BECAUSE: Go open world with the Square Enix title

Follow Scorpio on his journey to his fictional homeland Medici, under the control of the military dictator, General Sebastiano Di Ravello.

Critics praised the game for its open-ended gameplay and impressive combat mechanics, making this a truly slept-on masterpiece.

The third game on our list is the quirky Felix the Reaper, a 3D shadow manipulation puzzle adventure game.

CUTTING DEEP: Felix the Reaper has something for everyone

The game features dancing, dying people and dangerous love, and will be perfect to enjoy over the festive period.

Our last game belongs to one of the gaming world’s most acclaimed sagas.

INTO GEAR: All bets are off in the fifth edition of the beloved franchise

Gears 5 features the deepest campaign yet, and with all-out war descending, find out if you can save Sera from destruction.

January’s confirmed games

We saw the return of some absolute classics in January – Games With Gold offered their members:

Batman: The Telltale Series

Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight.

DREAM TEAM: Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman… and Catwoman

In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world and the already fragile Gotham City.

The free game gives you access to all five episodes in this all-new series from the award-winning studio, so get playing.

Tekken 6

Tekken 6 is actually the seventh main instalment in the Tekken franchise – one of the most successful fighting games series of all time.

FIGHTING TALK: If you haven’t played any Tekken games, now’s the time to start

Tekken 6 features bigger stages with more interactivity than its predecessors, such as walls or floors that can be broken to reveal new fighting areas.

The character customization feature has been enhanced, and certain items have implications in some aspects of gameplay.

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy follows the Rebel Alliance’s battle to dismantle the Galactic Empire and rebuild a galaxy in pieces.

A NEW HOPE: May the force be with you on your brick journey

From Darth Vader’s pursuit of Princess Leia aboard her blockade runner to a showdown on the reconstructed Death Star, the game includes plenty of the family-friendly action.

This game includes all the puzzles and humour that earned the original LEGO Star Wars such popularity and acclaim.

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Styx returns in a new stealth adventure where players can explore huge open environments, assassinate enemies, and experiment with the vast array of lethal abilities and weapons in our assassin’s arsenal.

STYX OR TWIST: Sneak your way around alone, or with a friend in coop mode

Climb the dizzying Elven city, traverse the perilous territory of the Dwarfs, and survive vast unexplored lands filled with lethal dangers to fulfil your mission – but failure to succeed could have huge consequences for your kin.

Climb, swing, and hang through multi-layered sandbox environments, and spend experience points in assassination, infiltration and magic to learn new skills and abilities.