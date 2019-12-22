Xbox Live Gold – Games with Gold January 2020 – What to expect from the Christmas special

Arguably one of the best aspects of being an Xbox Live Gold member is the access to exclusive free content every month.

Xbox’s ‘Games with Gold’ Christmas special will be announced in the coming days, and Xbox One fans have the perfect way of enjoying the bonuses via the latest Christmas deals.

We don’t know precisely when this will happen, but the tech giant only has until Saturday to make the big reveal.

Fans are hoping to see a few top AAA titles included, but it’s hard to gauge what will make up the first GwG deals of the new decade.

Last month’s games

The newest title on the list is Jurassic World Evolution, where players can bioengineer dinosaurs with unique appearances and traits that think and react intelligently to the world around them.

The game is likely to retail for £39.99, but you can enjoy it for free for the entirety of December.

In the second title, Buzz, Woody and Jessie find themselves in an unfamiliar daycare in Toy Story 3.

Unlock a world full of customizable adventure and fun as you select your favourite toys and create your own unique town with tons of possibilities.

The third game to be confirmed is Insane Robots.

Though you may not have heard of the unique card battler, players can choose from a collection of 46+ diverse robots.

Compete in one-on-one duels, lead a robot rebellion in survival arenas or embark on an epic 15 hour+ campaign to overthrow a malevolent robot despot. The choice is yours!

The final entry on the confirmed list is Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD.

Battle destiny across generations as Trevor Belmont, knight of the Brotherhood of Light.

Driven by vengeance for his slain mother, faceoff against his father, Gabriel, the all-powerful Dracula.

What we want for January

This month, it would be fantastic if we could play some brand-new games the same day as they release.

One of these games is The Outer Worlds, a new sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

As you explore a space colony, the character you have chosen will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

The second game on our list is the quirky Felix the Reaper, a 3D shadow manipulation puzzle adventure game.

The game features dancing, dying people and dangerous love, and will be perfect to enjoy over the festive period.

Our last game belongs to one of the gaming world’s most acclaimed sagas.

Gears 5 features the deepest campaign yet, and with all-out war descending, find out if you can save Sera from destruction.