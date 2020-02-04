Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Deals, Xbox Games with Gold

Deals with Gold: Xbox One Spotlight Sale, Discounts & Deals – Crash Bandicoot, GTA V, Overwatch & more

Alongside Games with Gold's February games, there's also a massive spotlight sale going on.

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is one of the best features of Xbox Live membership, giving you access to free games every single month of the year.

However, with all the major delays being implemented over the past few weeks, Xbox wants to help you get your hands on new gaming experiences.

On top of the free games that come with the Games With Gold campaign, the Xbox One Deals With Gold spotlight sale is also here to help you get through the tough times.

The sale is back with a new range of discounted Xbox One titles, starting today and lasting until 10 February 2020.

Continue below for the full list of discounted titles!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the PS5 and new Xbox!

Deals with Gold

The full list of Xbox One discounts can be found below, but before you in and splash all your cash, you should head over to CDKeys who are offering cheap Xbox Live Credit, amongst a host other things.

EXTENSIVE: The Deals with Gold list goes on for quite a while, so there will definitely be a game for you

It’ll ensure that the prices below are made even cheaper, so it’s worth checking out.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Halo Infinite

Anyway, here’s the extended list:

TitleDiscountSale
Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle80%Publisher Sale
Agony80%Publisher Sale
Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing70%DWG
Claire: Extended Cut80%DWG
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle40%DWG
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled45%DWG
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy50%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled40%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle45%DWG
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition40%DWG
DAKAR 1870%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Definitive Collection75%Publisher Sale
Dead Island Definitive Edition75%Publisher Sale
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition75%Publisher Sale
Deadlight: Director’s Cut80%Publisher Sale
Diablo III: Eternal Collection67%DWG
Dreamfall Chapters80%Publisher Sale
Fenix Furia75%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour50%DWG
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos25%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass50%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack25%Spotlight Sale
Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack30%Spotlight Sale
Genesis Alpha One50%DWG
Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack20%Spotlight Sale
Grand Theft Auto V50%DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle35%DWG
Homefront: The Revolution80%Publisher Sale
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle85%Publisher Sale
Hunting Simulator85%Spotlight Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance40%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection50%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition30%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon45%Publisher Sale
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past45%Publisher Sale
Kona80%Publisher Sale
Let’s Sing Country30%Publisher Sale
Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition33%Publisher Sale
Mega Man 1150%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle33%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack60%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man Legacy Collection 250%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection50%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+250%Anime Month Sale
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 250%Anime Month Sale
Metro 2033 Redux75%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus67%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus Expansion Pass15%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus Gold Edition67%Publisher Sale
Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels25%Publisher Sale
Metro Redux Bundle80%Publisher Sale
Metro: Last Light Redux75%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 980%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion50%Publisher Sale
Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero50%Publisher Sale
Minesweeper Genius50%DWG
Moonfall Ultimate50%Spotlight Sale
My Hero One’s Justice75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 250%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 460%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto70%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy75%Anime Month Sale
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy60%Anime Month Sale
Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm60%Anime Month Sale
ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition85%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker60%Anime Month Sale
One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition60%Anime Month Sale
One Piece: Burning Blood85%Anime Month Sale
Oniken40%DWG
Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection50%DWG
Outcast – Second Contact80%Spotlight Sale
Outward60%Publisher Sale
Overwatch Legendary Edition67%DWG
Plague Inc: Evolved60%DWG
Please, Don’t Touch Anything30%DWG
Pro Fishing Simulator60%Spotlight Sale
Railway Empire67%DWG
Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland50%Spotlight Sale
Railway Empire – Mexico50%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny70%Spotlight Sale
Realms of Arkania: Star Trail70%Spotlight Sale
Redeemer – Enhanced Edition50%Publisher Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected75%Publisher Sale
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell80%Publisher Sale
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell75%Publisher Sale
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice35%DWG
Spyro Reignited Trilogy50%DWG
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet80%Anime Month Sale
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition60%Anime Month Sale
The Outer Worlds25%DWG
The Sims 475%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 City Living50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition75%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get Famous50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get To Work50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Get Together50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Island Living50%Spotlight Sale
The Sims 4 Seasons50%Spotlight Sale
The Surge75%DWG
The Surge – Augmented Edition75%DWG
This War of Mine: The Little Ones75%Publisher Sale
Transport Giant: Gold Edition60%Spotlight Sale
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil65%DWG
Valfaris30%DWG
Vampyr75%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr70%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition70%DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition70%DWG
Welcome To Hanwell30%DWG
World War Z67%DWG

So what will you be purchasing from the Xbox Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale for 4th-10th Feb 2020?

Let us know which new games you pick up, and check back in for our Games with Gold March predictions piece, coming soon.

READ MORE: All the best games arriving in 2020

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Breath of the Wild

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.