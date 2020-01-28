Xbox Games with Gold February 2020 LIVE: Deals, Discounts, Free Games & more

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is one of the best features of Xbox Live membership, giving you access to free games every single month of the year.
That said, Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced – and you’re going to enjoy what is in store for the next month.
Head on over to our breaking February games article to find out what's in store.
Xbox Game Pass for PC
Xbox Game Pass is a separate membership to Xbox Games with Gold, with this subscription giving you “unlimited access to over 100 games”.
The PC version is currently on offer for just £1 for three months.
Games available to play on Game Pass for PC are: Gears 5, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.
Current deals
There are currently 17 games on offer through Xbox Live Games with Gold. Let’s hope for some even bigger and better savings in February.
Wreckfest
Price: £27.99
Monster Jam Steel Titans
Price: £17.49
MX vs ATV All Out
Price: £7.49
Darksiders III
Price: £14.84
Fade to Silence
Price: £13.19
Elex
Price: £17.99
Sine Mora EX
Price: £3.19
MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
Price: £5.99
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
Price: £2.39
Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
Price: £5.99
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Price: £38.98
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
Price: £35.99
Splash Blast Panic
Price: £7.49
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Price: £6.24
Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle
Price: £19.99
WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
Price: £6.74
Sublevel Zero Redux
Price: £3.99
Knee Deep
Price: £3.59
Madden NFL 20
Price: £29.99
Mortal Kombat 11
Price: £21.99
Free Games
You also receive four free games each month on Xbox Games with Gold – two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 throwbacks.
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Batman: The Telltale Series
The Xbox 360 games this month are Tekken 6 and Lego Star Wars 2.
