Xbox Games with Gold February 2020 LIVE: Deals, Discounts, Free Games & more

Some incredible titles are available for fantastic prices just by having Xbox Live membership.

Xbox Live’s Games with Gold is one of the best features of Xbox Live membership, giving you access to free games every single month of the year.

That said, Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced – and you’re going to enjoy what is in store for the next month.

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass is a separate membership to Xbox Games with Gold, with this subscription giving you “unlimited access to over 100 games”.

TEAM UP: Which games can tempt you to Game Pass on PC?

The PC version is currently on offer for just £1 for three months.

Games available to play on Game Pass for PC are: Gears 5, Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 4 and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Current deals

There are currently 17 games on offer through Xbox Live Games with Gold. Let’s hope for some even bigger and better savings in February.

Wreckfest

Price: £27.99

CAUSE HAVOC: Can you take out the opposition and finish first in Wreckfest?

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Price: £17.49

MONSTER SAVING: The THQ title is 50% off

MX vs ATV All Out

Price: £7.49

GET MOTORING: Save a massive 70% on the 2018 release

Darksiders III

Price: £14.84

DARK ARTS: Save over £30 on the third Darksiders instalment

Fade to Silence

Price: £13.19

OFFER FADING: Move fast to get the THQ title

Elex

Price: £17.99

STAND TALL: Eclectic, Lavish, Exhilarating, Xenial

Sine Mora EX

Price: £3.19

LEVEL UP: Play the Xbox One version for under £4

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Price: £5.99

FOUR TIMES THE FUN: Save £18 on Supercross Encore

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

PLOT TWIST: Play in gorgeous landscapes with the Giana Sisters

Price: £2.39

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

Price: £5.99

LIFE ON MARS: Join the Faction for less than £6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Price: £38.98

ANSWER THE CALL: Save over £20 in the latest Call of Duty instalment

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Price: £35.99

DROP DEAD PRICES: Save £54 on the Ultimate Edition of Red Dead 2

Splash Blast Panic

Price: £7.49

BLAST-OFF: Get that arcade feel with Digital Smash’s Splash Blast Panic

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Price: £6.24

DAMN GOOD SAVING: There’s around £15 off the Rogue Factor title

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle

Price: £19.99

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Price: £6.74

PRICE RALLY: There’s a huge saving of over £38 on WRC 6

Sublevel Zero Redux

Price: £3.99

SUBLEVEL SAVING: The SIGTRAP title costs less than £4

Knee Deep

Price: £3.59

SOLVE THE MYSTERY: The cheapest game on offer is far from the easiest

Madden NFL 20

Price: £29.99

FINISH STRONG: Celebrate Super Bowl season in style

Mortal Kombat 11

Price: £21.99

IMMORTALISED: Play as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator and DC’s Joker

Free Games

You also receive four free games each month on Xbox Games with Gold – two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 throwbacks.

Styx: Shards of Darkness

ENTER DARKNESS: Can you maintain this goblin’s stealth?

Batman: The Telltale Series

DREAM TEAM: Can you work alongside Catwoman?

The Xbox 360 games this month are Tekken 6 and Lego Star Wars 2.

