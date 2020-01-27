Xbox Games with Gold February 2020 Release date, Announcement, games & more

Going head-to-head with PlayStation Plus, Xbox’s Games with Gold offers access to a host of exclusive free games every month.

Last month, subscribers received Batman: The Telltale Series, Lego Star Wars II, Tekken 6 and Styx Shards of Darkness.

When will we know about Xbox’s Games with Gold for February?

Microsoft always leaves it until the final week of the month to reveal the new games arriving.

That means we may not hear anything until Thursday, 30 January.

When will Xbox’s Games with Gold for February arrive?

The new games will be available for Xbox Live Gold subscribers from Saturday, 1 February.

COUPLED UP: January’s PS Plus members got stuck into the Batman: The Telltale Series

That allows you the whole weekend to play these new games, finally putting an end to your January blues.

Some games will be available just for February, with others on the platform for a full six weeks.

How many games will be available?

Microsoft will reveal four games available to download, two of which will be classics from Xbox 360.

What games do we expect to see?

The Outer Worlds is high up on our wishlist, along with the classic Just Cause 3.

