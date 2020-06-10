Cyberpunk 2077: Limited-Edition Xbox One X Pre-Order On Sale (RealSport Deals)

Check out these amazing deals we’ve searched far and wide to bring you for today!

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on the Xbox One and PS4 before shipping to the next-generation of consoles (the PS5 and Xbox Series X), you may want to take the plunge and order the beautiful limited edition console.

This console is selling out FAST and Curry’s are offering you the chance to get one before they’re all gone.

If you’re still searching for the perfect headset ahead of Warzone Season 4, we’ve also got you covered with the XIBERIA Gaming Headset.

Don’t miss out on this Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

The insane Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One is selling out everywhere but is still available at Curry’s for just £349.99.

The unique limited-edition console comes with the stunning Cyberpunk controller based on Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. It also includes a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077– one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The Xbox One X comes with a 1 TB of storage, meaning you’ll never have to worry about those huge Call of Duty updates again. Make sure to grab one before scalpers sweep them up to resell on eBay!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Special Edition- £349.99

Get a FREE copy of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition when you purchase this fantastic AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor

Horizon Zero Dawn is finally coming to PC, and make sure you can play it on max settings by upgrading to the latest AMD processor for only £159.99.

This processor boasts speeds of 3.6GHz boosted to 4.2GHz, ensuring you’ll be able to experience all the post-apocalyptic beauty that Guerilla Games’ Game of the Year nominee has to offer without any frame drops.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor- £159.99

Dominate you Warzone opponents with this half-price XIBERIA Gaming Headset

This stylish XIBERIA headset is available on Amazon for just £29.74, down from £60.

It promises a clearer voice quality and reduced background noise- perfect for communicating with your Warzone squad without any annoying distractions.

The 50mm audio drivers will enhance your audio experience, making it much easier to listen out for enemy footsteps or shooting when Warzone’s Season 4 drops!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: XIBERIA-V20D Gaming Headset- £29.74



Game Deals of the Day

F1 2020: Deluxe Edition pre-orders now open

F1 2020 is due out on 10th July and is a must-have for any F1 fan.

The Deluxe Edition focuses on the career of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, granting you access to some of his in-game suits and iconic cars, including the remarkable 2000: Ferrari F1-2000.

For just £10 more than the standard edition, you will also get three days early access starting from 7 July.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: F1 2020: Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition- £64.99

Get ready for the Isle of Armor Expansion with 26% off Pokémon Shield

The first-ever Pokémon DLC launches in exactly a week, so now is the perfect time to jump into the Galar Region and experience the next generation of Pokémon on the Nintendo Switch.

For only £36.99, embark on a new adventure with a mix of familiar and brand-new Pokémon to catch, battle, and train.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch- £36.99

Freebies of the Day

Listen to Unlimited Audiobooks for a month with a free trial of Audible

Audible offers an absolutely fantastic range of books on video games.

Whether you’re interested in the wider lore of CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher, or want to listen to Jason Schrier’s brutally honest insider look at the gaming industry in Blood, Sweat and Pixels, make sure to sign up for a free trial today!

CLICK HERE TO TRY IT OUT: Audible 30-Day Free Trial

