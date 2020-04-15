F1 2020 Pre-order: Price, Xbox, PS4, PC, editions, deals, & more

Secure yourself a copy on release day by pre-ordering F1 2020 at these retailers.

So F1 2020 finally has a release date.

Racers can get their hands on the new Codemasters game on 10 July.

The announcement puts a lot of nerves at ease, as there had been complete radio silence about F1 2020, making fans worried that it would join the long list of delayed games this year.

Now that it is here, how can you make sure you get your copy?

NOW WATCH BELOW: THE OFFICIAL F1 2020 REVEAL TRAILER!

F1 2020 game pre-order

Pre-orders for F1 2020 are now live!

You can guarantee your copy on release day by pre-ordering from your usual supplier.

READ MORE: F1 2020 Multiplayer: Split-screen confirmed

Amazon, GAME, and the official website all have pre-orders for you to sign-up to for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The game will also be available on Google Stadia.

The standard edition is priced at £54.99, but you can get more with the Deluxe Edition.

Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition

A BEAUTY: Schumacher & Ferrari’s first winner together

The seven-time World Drivers’ Champion and icon of racing Michael Schumacher gets the spotlight this year as the Deluxe Edition revolves around his remarkable career.

The German’s time in F1 is the focus of the extras in the Deluxe Edition. You get The entire F1 2020 game and the “Seventy Edition” DLC Content along with four iconic Michael Schumacher cars:

1991 Jordan 191

1994 Benetton B194

1995 Benetton B195

2000 Ferrari F1-2000

READ MORE: F1 2020 My Team: New game mode

That’s not all though. The Deluxe Edition also get you three days early access, arriving on 7 July. There is an exclusive Schumacher’s in-game model, race suits, helmet designs, and podium celebration. There are also unique Schumacher-inspired multiplayer car liveries.

That’s a lot of extras for £64.99.

New features

CAN’T BEAT ME: If anyone can stop Lewis, it’s you

Both versions of the game are packed full of new features.

My Team is a fresh game mode that will put you at the heart of an 11th team just beginning its F1 journey. You’ll need to pick sponsors, a teammate to drive with, an engine supplier… The works. Can you take the team to the front and beat Ferrari & Mercedes?

READ MORE: F1 2020 – All confirmed cars

Along with that split-screen multiplayer returns while both the 2019 and 2020 F2 seasons will be included in the game. It remains to be seen if Devon Butler and Lukas Weber will follow you into F1 2020 career mode though.