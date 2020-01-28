Games With Gold February 2020 LATEST: When to download, games, news & more

Xbox Live Gold allows members free games each month on subscription, much like PS Plus.

So, when will you hear what games are in store?

We’ve pulled together everything we know about Games with Gold February – from games predictions to our thoughts about when they’ll drop.

When will we find out what February has in store?

When will new Games With Gold titles arrive?

Xbox usually announces the lineup late on in the month. With two weeks left in January, we should get an announcement pretty soon.

The January games were announced on the Xbox News site on 19 December, the second-to-last Thursday of the month. That suggests we could get an announcement very soon!

The games will be available from 1 February, with another game becoming available in the middle of the month, probably around 16 February.

What games can we expect to play?

January’s games featured the great Batman Telltale series (which will be available until February 15), Tekken 6, Lego Star Wars II, and Styx.

DARK KNIGHT: Batman is free right now!

Our predictions for February include The Outer Worlds and Just Cause 3.

