PS Plus February 2020 Free Games: When will new titles be announced?

It’s less than two weeks until the end of January, with all our wallets needing a much-need boost.

February approaches, and with it a new batch of PS Plus games arriving on the service.

When will PS Plus new games arrive?

PS Plus games are always announced on the final Wednesday of the month, with the games becoming available on the first Tuesday of the Month.

Therefore, PlayStation will reveal the games on Wednesday, 29 January at 4:30pm, and you can get playing them from Tuesday, 4 January.

What games can we expect to play?

The PS Plus free games for January included Unchartered: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

BUCK UP: We won't hear a bad word about Goat Simulator

RealSport’s predictions for February include Dying Light, Darksiders and God of War.

