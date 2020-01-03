Xbox Live Gold: Games with Gold January 2020 – Tekken 6, LEGO Star Wars 2, Styx: Shards of Darkness & more

This week, Xbox’s ‘Games with Gold’ list for the new decade was finally released.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get access to four free games in January as part of their subscriptions, thanks to Xbox Games With Gold.

It’s been hard trying to gauge what will make up the first GwG deal of 2020, but we finally have confirmation on the games that will feature.

Continue reading to find out more.

Kicking off the decade

For the full month of January, Xbox Games With Gold will offer:

Batman: The Telltale Series, Tekken 6, Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy and Styx: Shards of Darkness, the 2017 stealth-adventure game from developer Cyanide.

READ MORE: PlayStation Plus: Free Games January 2020

Let’s not waste any time!

Batman: The Telltale Series

Enter the fractured psyche of Bruce Wayne and discover the powerful and far-reaching consequences of your choices as the Dark Knight.

Your actions and your choices will determine the fate of the Batman

In this gritty and violent new story from the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead, you’ll make discoveries that will shatter Bruce Wayne’s world and the already fragile Gotham City.

The free game gives you access to all five episodes in this all-new series from the award-winning studio, so get playing.

Click “Next” to find out more about the other free games