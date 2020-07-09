Amazon Summer Sale: Best Video Game Deals – The Witcher 3, Crash Team Racing & more

Amazon’s Summer Sale is now live! Here are the best deals we’ve found for the week long event!

While Amazon may have delayed their Prime Day event until a later date, their new Summer Sale event offers some great savings on video games and hardware!

The sale covers the entire site, but we’ve put together the best video game deals to save you from scouring the depths of Amazon for these offers.

The Summer Sale lasts from 6 July until the 12 July, with new deals coming in every day to replace those from the previous day. Make sure to act fast and grab these bargains before they disappear from the site!

Best Switch Game Offers

The Summer Sale presents the perfect opportunity to expand your Nintendo Switch library during this dry spell for the console.

The Witcher 3’s Complete Edition has been reduced by 14% and is now available on the Switch for only £37.99 which, for the amount of content crammed into this critically acclaimed Game of the Year, is an absolute steal.

THE (S)WITCHER 3: Take Geralt on the go!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch – £37.99

Elsewhere, the amazing Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a game created by both Nintendo and Ubisoft, is now on sale for 27% off at just £18.29! As someone who has pumped over 40 hours into this game, I cannot recommend it enough!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch – £18.29

Finally, with all these new games for the Switch, you’ll probably need to upgrade its storage capacity passed the base 32GB included within the console.

Luckily, SanDisk’s officially licenced 128GB MicroSD is now HALF-PRICE on Amazon, available for just £19.99.

If you’re worried about any increased load times with an external storage device, SanDisk promises a transfer rate of up to 100Mbps, meaning you won’t be waiting any longer to jump into your new games!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: SanDisk 128GB MicroSD – £19.99

Rediscover the past with deals on Crash and Spyro!

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon were defining characters of many gamers’ childhoods. The two iconic characters disappeared for a while but are now back in all-new titles are beyond what our childhood minds ever thought was possible.

You can pick up the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for just £22.99 on both the Xbox One and PS4. The trilogy includes stunning HD remasters of Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro Year of the Dragon, totalling over 100 amazing levels!

SPYRO REIGNITED: I don’t need to think of a pun when there’s one in the name, right?

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Spyro Reignited Trilogy – £22.99

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, winner of The Game Awards Best Sports/Racing Game 2019 (Take that, F1 2019) is also on sale for the exact same price, netting you 20% off this fully remastered authentic Crash experience.

CLICK HERE TO BUY: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – £22.99

Free Trial of Amazon Prime

If you’re interested in all these fantastic Summer Sale deals and can’t wait to start playing, Amazon’s Next-Day delivery is the best way to get games as soon as possible.

However, you don’t want to be eating away into all the money you just saved by splashing out on a £3.99 delivery fee.

Instead, you should sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime, netting you unlimited Prime Delivery, Prime Video, and a free Twitch Prime sub!

CLICK HERE TO TRY: 30-Day Trial of Amazon Prime