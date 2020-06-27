Why was Dr Disrespect reportedly banned from Twitch?

It appears the popular streamer has been reportedly banned from Twitch – here’s what we know so far.

Dr Disrespect reportedly banned

Dr. Disrespect, who is also known as Guy Beahm, is a popular streamer who has over four million followers.

Alongside his followers, he also gained an exclusive deal with Twitch.

Reportedly the ban was handed to him on Friday, June 26. The reason behind the ban are unknown at this point, and remain unconfirmed.

Reliable esports insider Rod ‘slasher’ Breslau tweeted to say that Dr Disrespect’s ban was permanent. The tweet can be viewed below.

WHAT WAS THE CAUSE? Why was Dr Disrespect banned on Twitch?

It is not confirmed as to whether the ban is permanent or not.

Why was Dr Disrespect banned?

As mentioned, there is no clear confirmed explanation as to why Guy Beahm has been banned.

However, it is known that the streamer has been caught up in controversy in the past. One recent example being 2019’s E3 event, where his actions seemingly resulted in a temporary suspension from Twitch.

