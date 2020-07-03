Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft Forward – Date, Expected Content, Gameplay, Trailer, news & more

After a few quiet months, we expect Ubisoft’s digital expo to unveil all new info on the next Assassins title.

It’s been a few months since Ubisoft have unveiled any significant developments for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but that might be about to change.

Ubisoft Forward, a digital expo, will take place on Sunday, 12 July – keep reading to find out what this means for the new Assassin’s Creed.

Ubisoft Forward

With E3 cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, game developers have taken it upon themselves to showcase their own priducts digitally.

EA Play aired a few weeks ago which brought us the latest on several upcoming sports titles.

But now it’s Ubisoft’s turn as they bring us a fully digital showcase, called Ubisoft Forward.

DIGITAL EXPO: Ubisoft Forward will air on Sunday, 12 July

Ubisoft Forward will air on Sunday, 12 July at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST.

The digital showcase will cover exclusive game news, reveals and more, with the latest Ubisoft tweet confirming that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature.

READ MORE: Which consoles is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming to?

But what exactly can we expect to see?

Expected Assassin’s Creed Content

We’ve already seen a few trailers for the upcoming game, which revealed Valhalla’s theme, it’s main character and some plot points.

But there’s still plenty of aspects that Ubisoft could well showcase at Ubisoft Forward.

Gameplay Reveal

Ubisoft may well have released a ‘Gameplay Trailer’ for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but many fans were expecting to see more…well…actual gameplay.

WHAT GAMEPLAY? AC fans weren’t too hapy with the last gameplay reveal

Ubisoft’s Creative Director, Ashraf Ismail, directly responded to disappointed fans following the last trailer.

MORE TO SEE: In-depth gameplay is on the horizon

‘In-depth gameplay’ was stated to be on the cards and we expect to see this reveal at Ubisoft Forward.

More Plot Details

Ubisoft has already unveiled a little about what to expect from the AC Valhalla story – the official Ubisoft site reads:

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla.

In addition the official reveal trailer included the English King, Alfred the Great, who dealt with the Vikings during the 9th Century.

NEMESIS: Will Alfred the Great play a key role in Eivor’s story?

However, we expect Ubisoft Forward to reveal more in-depth plot details, explaining exactly how Eivor’s story ties in with that of the Assassins.

Take a look at our plot predictions here.

We know Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to release in Holidays 2020, however, could Ubisoft Forward unveil the official release date for the upcoming title?

We really hope so.

We’ll update this article with any new information on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ubisoft Forward as soon as it drops.

Read more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, including character customisation, map details and more, here.