Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

F1, Motorsport

F1 2019: New DLC content available now!

There are fresh liveries, badges and more available for Codemasters' excellent racer.

The calendar may have flipped to 2020 and the new season of Formula One is nearly here, but that hasn’t stopped Codemasters from dropping some fresh content for F1 2019 players.

F1 2019 is undoubtedly the best entrant to the Codemasters franchise thanks in large part to the addition of Formula 2 cars to the game and the introduction of driver transfers in career mode.

These factors, along with superb handling models and aggressive AI, made it one of the best racing games on this generation of consoles.

Despite F1 2020 being around the corner, there is some fresh content for F1 2019 players to use online.

F1 2019 Premium Liveries & more

new livery in F1 2019
FRESH: Hit the track with a new look
  • Badge “Aced” – £0.79
  • Badge “Flash” – £0.79
  • Badge “Fletch” – £0.79
  • Badge “Stomp” – £0.79
  • Badge “Hazard” – £0.79
  • Badge “Metal Bird” – £0.79
  • Gloves “Altitude” – £0.99
  • Gloves “Diamond Edge” – £0.99
  • Gloves “Firestorm” – £0.99
  • Gloves “Jet Stream” – £0.99
  • Gloves “Turbo Blue” – £0.99
  • Car Livery “KOMPASS” – £1.99
  • Car Livery “Monnaie – Riche” – £1.99

That’s a lot of fresh looks for your multiplayer car.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020

The liveries are the easiest way to stand out from the crowd, but if you use T-cam or cockpit camera angles then the gloves are what you will see the most and should lockdown for your driver.

Toby Durant

Written by

First Console: SNES / Favourite Game: Halo 2 / Currently Playing: Madden 20

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.