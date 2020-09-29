[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Assassin's Creed PS5

*UPDATED* Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: PS4 to PS5 – Story Trailer REVEALED, PS5 Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, Next-Gen Upgrade & More

The hotly-anticipated RPG is coming to both current and next-gen consoles, but how will it work out?

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Sep 29, 2020
assassins creed valhalla ps5 smart delivery

We’ve gotten bits of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay, but we now have a full Story Trailer!

The game’s arrival will be massive on PS4 as well as PS5, as players will get a free upgrade to next-gen!

Let’s go over all the latest details, including the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Story Trailer, and how the game will perform on Sony’s consoles.

Artboard 1

Latest News – Story Trailer Premieres

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Story Trailer is now live, and it is ripe with politics in a beautiful backdrop!

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER HERE!

The story trailer gives us some more insight into the characters players will interact with, and the setting of this dangerous new world.

PS5 Showcase Reveals All

We expect to finally get a full-length showcase of the PS5 at an upcoming reveal event on Wednesday, 16 September.

PS5 Showcase
IT’S COMING!: The PS5 Showcase should be a full-scale reveal event for Sony’s next-gen powerhouse

This might give us more insight into how games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will look come next-gen.

We’ll hopefully get a PS5 release date to mirror the recently announced Xbox Series X release date.

What we know so far

The Creative Director of the series, Ashraf Ismail, believes that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will set itself apart from its predecessors by providing a fresh take on the RPG experience.

assassin's creed Valhalla
MY LORD: Ubisoft has decided upon the Viking-era as a suitable theme for the next title, and we couldn’t be more hyped!

We know that we’re looking at a Viking-era game featuring plenty of combat and navigation by sea.

However, this time around, the main focus of the game will be ‘obtaining power’ like a true Viking, rather than just ranking up your character and gear.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4 and PS5

According to an announcement made by Ubisoft, players will be able to upgrade their PS4 versions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the next-gen PS5 version at no additional cost!

You can see this now on the Ubisoft store, where you can also pre-order the game!

