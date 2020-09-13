PS5 Showcase COUNTDOWN: What to Expect, New Games? How to Watch, Start Times and more!

The countdown is on, as Sony announces yet another showcase for their impressive console!

Sony recently announced that another PS5 showcase is going to be coming our way soon, and there are a ton of questions on everyone’s minds as to what will be revealed!

Here’s everything we know so far.

Announcement

Big news, as Sony delivered the message on Twitter today, announcing that we will see yet more of the PS5 on 16 September 2020.

When to watch

You can watch the showcase live on Twitch or Youtube, at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST.

Make sure to set your reminders – you won’t want to miss this one!

What could we see?

Now this is the big question! Sony has showcased the PS5 and its games quite extensively, but there are still things yet to be seen, or announced.

What we do know from their website is that the “next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

CLOSER LOOK? Could we see even more of the powerhouse console time time?

40 minutes is quite a substantial amount of time, so whatever we do see, may well be fairly extensive.

This seems to be a real possibility, especially as Xbox Series X and S now have release and pre-order dates too.

However with no official announcement of this, we can only speculate at this point.

For now, we’ll be counting down to the PS5 Showcase this coming Wednesday, and we’ll keep you updated with all the latest rumours and developments as we near what will surely be a knockout event.

