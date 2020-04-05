Apex Legends Season 5: Countdown – Latest News, Rumours, New Characters, New Guns, Bloodhound Lore Event, Crossplay, Duos, Prowlers & more

With Season 4 expected to draw to a close soon, we have kicked off the countdown to Season 5!

Apex Legends Season 4 was kicked off in early February (coinciding with the game’s first anniversary), but we’ve recently seen the System Override takeover.

Season 5 is looking likely to will arrive in May and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible story to develop, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what happens!

Season 4 has seen a whole load of changes and updates, but the main talking points were the System Override event, the ‘Deja Loot’ mode, and all the physical changes that have altered the layout of the World’s Edge map.

But some of you may already be wondering what the future of Apex Legends will be, in Season 5 and beyond.

Continue below for everything we know so far, as we kick off the countdown to Season 5.

When will Season 4 end?

On the whole, Apex Legends Seasons follow a much more definitive pattern than the likes of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

RUINS: Capitol City was completely devastated in Season 4, but what will happen in season 5?

We typically see an Apex Season lasting exactly 3 months, and with Season 4 being kicked off on 4 February.

You can, therefore, expect Season 4 to draw to a close in early May, with Season 5 kicking off on 5 May 2020.

Bloodhound Lore Event

A lot of rumour had been circulating following the teasers that were added to the World’s Edge map in Apex Legends.

SPOILER ALERT: A Prolific Apex Legends leaker iLootGames gave us some insight on the leaked Prowlers

The teasers revealed vague details about the upcoming Bloodhound Takeover event, as well as the appearance of mysterious creatures called Prowlers.

Thankfully, it appears that the rumours were true as the “The Old Ways” Lore Event will be incoming on the 7th April.

Bloodhound, one of the greatest game hunters the Frontier has ever seen, will receive their own Town Takeover on World’s Edge.

GIMME THE LOOT: Exclusive cosmetics and loot will be available from 7 April

Here, players will be forced to fight ferocious Prowlers for their chance at high-tier loot.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 5

Exclusive cosmetics will be available to players that complete the daily challenges, and all other The Old Ways-themed items will be made available through the Direct Purchase Shop.

The Old Ways event runs through 21 April.

Cross-Platform Play

In a recent interview with Game Informer magazine, the idea of cross-platform play was brought up to Respawn devs, and they provided a strange response:

MIND BLOWN: Cross-play features in a ton of popular games, so is it a case of ‘when’, rather than ‘if’?

“We are obviously big fans of playing our game — at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems.”

“On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.”

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12 – SKINS LEAKED

So does this mean we could be seeing crossplay sometime in the near future?

Well, no further comment was made by Respawn’s dev team, but they could undoubtedly do it if they wanted to.