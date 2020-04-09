Apex Legends Season 5: Dev Confirms Season 6, 7 & 8 are in Development – Launch Dates, Future Weapons, Legends & more

We’ve only just turned our attention to Season 5, but now we can look much further into the future.

Apex’s Fourth Season has been an absolute smash-hit so far.

First, we saw the blood-spattered robot Revenant joined the extended roster, and now World’s Edge is hosting the Bloodhound limited-time event.

However, eyes are now turning to the title’s fifth season.

Season 5 is looking likely to will arrive in May and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible story to develop, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what happens!

But that’s not all that Respawn has in store for us.

We’ve just heard from design director Jason McCord that Apex’s devs are hard at work on the next three seasons beyond Season 5.

Twitter Statement

The design director opened up on Twitter, saying:

“We are updating the game as fast as we can. We literally can’t do anymore, and we have a lot of stuff planned that people want – but it takes a lot of time. There’s nothing to be done about that”

CAN YOU DIG IT: McCord’s statement is music to the Apex community’s ears

This statement came after a deluge of comments from the Apex community, regarding how slow Respawn is perceived to be when it comes to big updates.

McCord, of course, addresses the issue in his tweet, perhaps giving away more than he intended to!

That perspective seems pretty unfair, as the dev team is “hard at work” on new content, including future guns, legends, and planned balance changes.

When will these Seasons launch?

Season 5 is expected to drop on 5 May and with an incredible story developing, we couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds.

PENDING: We would imagine that the finishing touches to Season 5 are currently being added

Beyond May, it’s a bit of a betting game, but we have made some educated guesses based on previous launch dates.

Therefore, you can expect to see:

Fifth Season ⁠— 5 May, 2020

Sixth Season ⁠— August, 2020

Seventh Season ⁠— November, 2020

Eighth Season ⁠— February, 2021

Taking Season 7’s potential Christmas extension into account, we’re looking at brand new Apex content all the way until the end of April 2021!